Bombers sign receiver Geordon Porter, offensive lineman Aidan Hemphill

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has signed two Americans – receiver Geordon Porter and offensive lineman Aidan Hemphill.

Porter (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers after attending rookie camps with both the New York Giants and New York Jets in 2024.

RELATED

» Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Calgary take first overall?

» Where 9 of the CFL’s top Canadians were drafted

» 3 high-impact Canadian players from every CFL team

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Porter spent his college days at Arizona State (2018-21), New Mexico State (2022) and the University of Connecticut (2023) and over 42 games at those three programs pulled in 58 receptions for 775 yards and four touchdowns.

Hemphill (six-foot-five, 290 pounds) comes to the Blue Bombers after attending rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts last spring. A tackle, Hemphill played six seasons at Texas Southern, including 11 games in 2023 when the Tigers averaged 26 points and 189 yards rushing per game. He played in the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl.