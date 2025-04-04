Riders sign defensive lineman Aaron Patrick

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Aaron Patrick, the team announced on Friday.

Patrick (six-foot-four, 245 pounds) signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent some time on the Jaguars’ practice squad late in the 2020 season and early in the 2021 campaign. He was claimed by the Denver Broncos and signed to the active roster on Sept. 23, 2021.

Patrick dressed for 12 games with the 2021 Broncos, making one start, and registered eight tackles that season. He suited up for five games the following year, recording six tackles before suffering a knee injury. He was waived by the Broncos prior to the 2023 season.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Patrick starred in the college ranks at Eastern Kentucky from 2015 to 2019. He registered 27.5 sacks, just 1.5 shy of the Colonels’ All-Time record.

Patrick was a First-Team Ohio Valley Conference All-Star in 2016, 2018 and 2019. In the latter season, he was the OVC’s Defensive Player of the Year and earned Associated Press First-Team FCS All-American honours. He recorded 10 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss as a graduating player en route to being named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented to the top defensive player in the FCS.