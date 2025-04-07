MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top 3 linebackers

The huge acquisitions of Vernon Adams Jr. and Folarin Orimolade. Big free agent signings like Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief. A new direction after missing the playoffs in 2024.

There are already plenty of reasons to be excited for the upcoming season in Calgary.

And you can add one more: the first overall pick at the 2025 CFL Draft on April 29.

As we continue highlighting one reason to be excited for all nine teams, I thought we’d focus on Calgary’s number one pick with April now underway. The Stampeders haven’t picked first overall since 2014, and with the team on a new path after a couple disappointing seasons, this one feels that much more important.

So, who is Calgary going to select in such a massive spot?

In Marshall Ferguson’s Mock Draft 1.0, released at CFL.ca last week, the CFL Draft guru has the Stamps taking Montana receiver Keelan White. Up five spots to fifth in the Winter edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau, White racked up 628 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his senior season with the Grizzlies. With a strong record of developing Canadian receivers, you can see why Calgary would be interested in North Vancouver’s White.

Equally interesting a target is Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay after recently gaining his Canadian citizenship. Shay is coming off quite an impressive season where he recorded 86 defensive tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in his senior year with the Cowboys. Drawing comparisons to former Stamps standout Alex Singleton, Shay fits the mold as a potential immediate impact maker.

Of course, what’s nice about the first overall pick are the options Calgary will have on April 29. Queen’s defensive lineman Darien Newell is projected to go near the top of the order, and we also know the Stamps will have a good crop of offensive linemen to choose from. O-linemen always go near the top, so the likes of Connecticut’s Christopher Fortin and Western’s Erik Andersen are legit possibilities, too.

Regardless of what position Calgary decides to target, there’s no doubting the significance of this draft. Due to a few forfeitures, the Stampeders also own the eighth overall selection, which gives head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson a chance to truly kickstart this retool.

Can Calgary find a player who can step in immediately? Can they draft a pair in the top 10 who will serve as franchise pieces for years to come? The fact we’re asking these questions just speaks to the excitement surrounding the Stamps in 2025.

RANKING THE LINEBACKERS

Let’s keep our MMQB Positional Rankings going this week as we focus in on one of the league’s deepest and highest profile positions: linebacker.

Putting together a top three at this position wasn’t easy because of how many star players there are the position. But after some deliberating, here’s where we are.

1. WYNTON MCMANIS | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

McManis gets the nod at the top of this list because there’s just no one quite like him. One of the league’s most versatile players, McManis is coming off a season where he recorded 57 defensive tackles, one sack, one interception, and one defensive touchdown in 12 appearances. Oh, and he added six tackles and an interception in Toronto’s win at the 111th Grey Cup.

McManis brings so much to his spot at MIKE linebacker. A sure tackler, the two-time All-CFL’er was ranked as the league’s top linebacker by Bryson Vesnaver at Pro Football Focus last season. A big reason for that is how McManis excels in coverage, as he can drop into space unlike anyone at his position. Back for another season in Double Blue, McManis is the current linebacker gold standard.

2. TYRICE BEVERETTE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Watching Beverette play this sport is exhausting because it feels like he never stops moving. Entering his fourth season with the Als, Beverette is coming off a career campaign in 2024. In 18 appearances, Beverette racked up 102 defensive tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions as he solidified himself as one of the league’s most impactful players.

And part of what makes Beverette so effective is the lack of holes in his game. Beverette’s speed allows him to fly to the ball carrier in any situation, as he’s proven to be proficient in defending both the pass and the run. Also a strong pass rusher, a player like Beverette gives defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe so many play-calling options.

3. NICK ANDERSON | EDMONTON ELKS

When you complete a season like Anderson just did in Edmonton, it’s kind of hard not to crack a list like this. Last year’s Most Outstanding Rookie, Anderson just happened to co-lead the league with 111 defensive tackles along with teammate Nyles Morgan. Anderson also recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Much like Beverette, Anderson flies to the ball carrier at an elite level and it feels like he never stops competing. And while good in all facets, Anderson truly excels in run defence, which fits his position at outside linebacker perfectly. After a stellar rookie campaign, I can’t wait to see how Anderson follows it up in year two as the Elks try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.