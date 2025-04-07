Follow CFL

News April 7, 2025

Riders sign Global punter Bailey Flint

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter Bailey Flint, the team announced on Monday.

Flint (six-foot-four, 210 pounds) joins the Roughriders after suiting up for eight games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023.

The second overall selection in the 2022 CFL Global Draft tallied 2,345 yards (1,911 net) on 52 punts, earning a 45.1-yard per punt average and a CFL career long of 78 yards. He also registered one special teams tackle. Prior to joining the CFL, Flint attended rookie mini-camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Collegiately, Bailey attended the University of Toledo, suiting up for 49 games over five seasons (2017–2021). He registered a career 8,426 yards on 209 punts and a 40.3-yard per punt average. The Melbourne, Australia native sent 33 punts 50 yards or more, including a college career-long 72-yarder, and buried 82 punts inside the 20-yard line. Bailey was a two-time nominee for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the best punter in the NCAA.

