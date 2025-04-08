5 Things to Know for 2025: BC Lions

As the 2025 season approaches, CFL.ca is here to catch you up with the 5 Things To Know series. Each article will look at key storylines facing each team this season, while examining off-season movement and where your team might stand in 2025.

After getting off to an impressive and encouraging 5-1 start, the BC Lions saw things go off the rails in the final three months of their 2024 campaign.

Limping to the finish line with a 4-8 record, the Lions bowed out in the Western Semi-Final after a 28-19 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

It was a beyond disappointing finish for BC considering the talent they had assembled. And it sparked significant change on the west coast.

The Lions made numerous impact roster decisions and have new faces calling the shots in Ryan Rigmaiden and Buck Pierce at general manager and head coach, respectively.

After being in the Grey Cup conversation over the last three seasons, BC is looking to take a huge step forward in 2025.

IT’S BUCK’S TIME

Pierce is back where it all began.

After spending the first five years of his professional playing career with the Lions, Pierce was hired as the team’s 28th head coach in December. And Pierce has paid his dues. Starting with Winnipeg as a running backs coach in 2014, Pierce worked his way up the ranks with the Bombers and served as the team’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons.

Now a head coach for the first time, Pierce presided over one of the league’s best offences in recent years. The likes of Zach Collaros (two Most Outstanding Player nods), Brady Oliveira (one MOP and two Most Outstanding Canadian wins), Stanley Bryant (two Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nods), and more excelled under Pierce’s run as offensive coordinator.

As such, the excitement surrounding the hiring of Pierce is high. Known as one of the CFL’s top offensive minds, Pierce will lead a Lions roster with all kinds of high-end playmakers. After 10 years learning the ropes in Winnipeg, Pierce is as ready as he’ll ever be for this big step.

ROURKE’S (FULL SEASON) RETURN

BC made huge waves when they brought Rourke back from the NFL in August. But the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian’s return to the CFL didn’t go as planned. In nine appearances, Rourke threw four touchdowns against nine interceptions before the Lions gave the starting job back to Vernon Adams Jr. late in the season.

But I’m expecting much better from Rourke in 2025. After all, we’re talking about a guy who was bordering on superstardom before trying his hand south of the border. 2022 saw Rourke complete over 78 per cent of his passes while throwing for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in just 10 games. His numbers would have been even more spectacular if not for the freak injury he sustained in August of that season.

With a full training camp and all kinds of motivation, I’m expecting Rourke to be back in elite form this season. The timing and circumstances of his return to BC weren’t ideal, something he admitted to Donnie and Dhali late last week. Returning to an offence that is undoubtedly his should make a huge difference.

BETTS IS BACK!

Rourke wasn’t the only big name returning to the Lions midway through last season. Around two weeks after Rourke returned to Vancouver, we also saw Betts re-join the group after a few months with the NFL’s Detroit Lions. Upon his return, Betts racked up 13 defensive tackles, two sacks, and an interception in seven appearances. And that’s only scratching the surface.

A full season of Betts is a terrifying proposition for opposing offensive lines as 2023 proved. In 18 appearances that season, Betts recorded a Canadian record 18 sacks, which also led the league. The dominant defensive end also added four forced fumbles and 44 defensive tackles en route to being named Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

With a full season ahead, Betts is poised to make a huge impact on a BC team that already finished second overall with 39 sacks last year.

LINE MOVES

All it takes is a passing glance at this off-season to determine one area the Lions prioritized, and that’s the offensive line. After allowing a league worst 43 sacks in 2024, it was an area BC absolutely had to upgrade. And to his credit, Rigmaiden has done just that with a few significant additions.

The Lions acquired two-time All-CFL right tackle Dejon Allen from Toronto in early January in a deal that sent Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga the other way. Adding Allen, the 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, is a massive coup for BC. And it forms a stellar bookend pairing with Jarell Broxton who just completed a second consecutive strong season at left tackle.

The signing of former fifth overall pick David Foucault can’t be forgotten, either. A steady interior force over the last few seasons with Edmonton, Foucault inked a one-year deal with the Lions as free agency opened in February. Likely to slot in at left guard, Foucault helps solidify protection on Rourke’s blind side.

AN AERIAL ASSAULT…AGAIN

BC will enter 2025 with one of the league’s most vaunted group of receivers, which has become somewhat of a theme in recent years. It’s another area that plays into Rourke’s hands as he looks to return to form. It’s also something that should give Lions fans a ton of optimism heading into a brand new season.

The excitement starts with a new contract for Justin McInnis after he exploded in 2024. Armed with a fresh two-year extension, McInnis will look to build on a season that saw him lead the league with 1,469 receiving yards to go along with seven touchdowns and an impressive average of 16.0 yards per reception.

That’s not all, though. BC will also have two time 1,000-yard receiver Keon Hatcher from the start of training camp after missing the first half of last season recovering from injury. Add in the emerging Ayden Eberhardt and the always reliable Jevon Cottoy and it feels like this Lions passing offence will be cooking with gas.