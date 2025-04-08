CFL Draft Stock Assessment: Running backs and linebackers

It’s time once again to assess the ups and downs of the CFL Draft by position group.

Today, I’m focusing on running backs and linebackers.

While the ball carriers feel like a deeper group than originally expected, there are a couple of names who were in attendance at the CFL Combine in Regina who appear ready to lead the linebacker charge up the draft order on April 29. Let’s dig in.

2025 CFL Draft

RUNNING BACKS

JOEY ZORN

WINDSOR

STOCK: UP ⬆

Originally from Flint, Michigan Joey Zorn enters the draft as one of the few Americans who played his college ball in Canada with a U SPORTS program qualifying him for the draft.

Meanwhile, his elite testing numbers have entered him into the discussion for first running back taken, while his 111 carries, 800 yards and six touchdowns this past season for the Lancers also support his case.

KEANU YAZBECK

WESTERN

STOCK: UP ⬆

I think Keanu Yazbeck was the most impressive back at the CFL Combine when piecing together all the unique elements which create the annual job fair.

With very solid size, Yazbeck has an expressive downhill running style and special acceleration at the moment he hits the hole and pushes for yards in the second and third levels.

I could see this Mustangs back resurrecting the Western running back name.

EDOUARD WANADI

WESTERN

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

As Yazbeck shined in Regina, former Mustangs back Edouard Wanadi had an underwhelming day at the CFL Invitational Combine.

Ranking in the 91st percentile of size (height and weight added and divided by two), his 40-yard time was unimpressive while his lower body explosion tests suggested the magic he created in 2022 for the Mustangs (855 yards and nine touchdowns) might not be ready to return at the CFL level.

ISAIAH KNIGHT

UBC

STOCK: STABLE

A three time Canada West All-Star and 2023 Hardy and Mitchell Bowl champion, Isaiah Knight has settled into his game and style of play comfortably over his time with the Thunderbirds.

Knight will improve the Canadian depth and talent level of any roster smart enough to take him this spring. Oh, and he’s never had less than 100 carries in a season for UBC, plenty of experience to adapt quickly to the CFL game.

BREYDON STUBBS

MANITOBA

STOCK: SLEEPER

While everyone is talking about Yazbeck, Opemipo Oshinubi and Zorn, this Vincent Massey Collegiate grad is lurking in the shadows waiting for his chance.

Something tells me Breydon Stubbs is quite okay with that and is letting his 162 carries last fall for the Bisons speak for itself.

OPEMIPO OSHINUBI

ALBERTA

STOCK: MYSTERY

Our 40-yard dash winner in Regina and a class act to all who cross his path, Oshinubi has size, strength, speed and will earn a roster spot but when, where and how are all open ended questions for now.

LINEBACKERS

SETH HUNDEBY

SASKATCHEWAN

STOCK: UP ⬆

Going into the combine, I knew Seth Hundeby was a big man in the middle of a stout, well coached defence. What I didn’t realize was how well he could move in tests and on-field activities.

It might take more effort to move his larger than average U SPORTS linebacker frame, but he’ll do it at maximum effort every rep.

GABRIEL LESSARD

MONTREAL

STOCK: UP ⬆

Gabriel Lessard is an absolute lock as a special teams dynamo with positional upside at middle or weak side linebacker.

Lessard has proven once again why the Invitational Combine is a must and why the Montreal Carabins program remains one of the best in the country at producing CFL-ready players.

HAROLD MIESSAN

MONTREAL

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Speaking of the Carabins, their most decorated linebacker who has won, or been awarded pretty much any piece of hardware you can imagine in U SPORTS football tested below expected, and I thought it showed in real time during special teams reps as well.

Not the picture perfect weekend many expected from Miessan, but in pads he is the definition of a grinder between the tackles and flies to the flats in pass coverage with a violence.

RILEY MCLEOD

WESTERN

STOCK: STABLE

Western linebackers by nature are stable, they recruit so well and develop such core skills integral to the CFL experience that once in the league things often just click.

McLeod has that written all over him and should be a productive role player in a few years much like fellow Mustangs alum Fraser Sopik was in Toronto last season.

CHASE TATARYN

ALBERTA

STOCK: SLEEPER

Size deficiency might be the chief concern, but this Saskatoon native can fly.

I expect Tataryn to go in the back half of the draft and have some surprisingly dominant reps in training camp which beg a team to keep him around longer.

DANIEL FLANAGAN

CALGARY

STOCK: MYSTERY

From Calgary St. Francis to the Dinos, and now the pros, Flanagan appears ready to be a top flight CFL player, but he only played three games last year and a grand total of eleven since 2022.

There is plenty of upside, but much of his story is yet to be told.