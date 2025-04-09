9 join 2025 Women in Football Program presented by KPMG

TORONTO — The nine clubs of the Canadian Football League (CFL) have each selected one participant for this year’s Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG). One woman will join each team’s football operations department for approximately four weeks to share their insights and unique skill sets, while gaining invaluable experience along their football and professional journeys.

“Through the support of KPMG, we’ve created a terrific program – one focused on learning, contributing and personal development” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’ve created this platform, but these incredible women will be the ones stepping up and taking full advantage of it.

“People often refer to being given opportunities. This opportunity hasn’t been given; it’s been earned through years of education, tremendous commitment and hard work. We’re grateful that these women have chosen to share their time and expertise in helping to grow our great game.”

RELATED

» Nadia Doucouré one of many women forging a new path in football

» Diversity is Strength stories, podcasts and much more

» Listen: Diversity is Strength Conversations podcast

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In addition to the unique, hands-on experience of working in sports, participants will be matched with mentors from KPMG who will offer guidance and advice for professional development in a corporate setting.

“KPMG is dedicated to empowering women in the workplace, in business, and in our communities,” stated Ruth Todd, National Leader – KPMG Private Enterprise. “We are thrilled to welcome nine incredible women to this year’s Women in Football Program. Together with the CFL, we aim to uplift women and provide them with meaningful learning and development opportunities.”

Following the conclusion of the program, several past participants have continued their football journeys with the CFL on a full-time or contract basis.

Additional information about the program, including eligibility requirements for applying in the future, is available here.

WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY KPMG – 2025 COHORT

​(Team: Name | Area of focus | Hometown)