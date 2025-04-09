Top of the Depth Chart: Toronto Argonauts

Heading into training camp, this year’s edition of the Toronto Argonauts will have some questions to answer as the team looks to pull off a repeat come November.

Some question marks loom quite large for the defending Grey Cup champions. Others, not quite so big as the team schemes to replace some key veterans who have moved on to different colours in 2025.

While the Argos were raided pretty good in free agency, they also did a little shopping themselves in the hopes that a mix of young up-and-comers and experienced free agent vets can ensure they keep the beat going.

Here’s my look at Toronto’s pre-training camp depth chart.

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

The Argos are set at the position with an obvious number one and number two. Chad Kelly is QB1 but if he is unable to go right away — after an off-season of rehabbing a broken leg — then Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle is the man.

RUNNING BACK

The Argonauts have two, bona fide, number one tailbacks in their midst after extending Ka’Deem Carey during free agency after previously inking former Edmonton running back Kevin Brown to a deal last December. They might opt for one as THE guy but they’ll probably be using them rotationally throughout the season. If I need to put one at the top of the depth chart I will make it Carey, as he is the incumbent and just had a splendid 2024 in Double Blue.

FULLBACK

Toronto signed free agent Bruno LaBelle in February. He spent the previous three seasons in Saskatchewan. Fullback or tight end, Labelle adds a protection boost to the Argos’ offence.

RECEIVER

Veterans Damonte Coxie and DaVaris Daniels return to the fold and they are veritable locks for starting positions in 2025. Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian Dejon Brissett and wideout David Ungerer III are easily deserving of being at the top of the depth chart heading into camp. The fifth receiver in the group, right now, should be Kevin Mital, the first round draft pick who punctuated his rookie season with a touchdown reception in Toronto’s Grey Cup win last November.

OFFENSIVE LINE

2024 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter finished the season at left tackle, so we’ll pencil him in at that position to start camp. That would mean Dylan Giffen — who jumped in for Hunter at left guard when the switch was made — tops the chart at that position again.

Centre Darius Ciraco, the All-CFL centre in 2023, is back after missing almost all of last season due to injury and that means Peter Nicastro could move back over to right guard. If 2021 draft pick Sage Doxtater, signed last fall by the Argos, impresses, he might start at left tackle with Hunter back inside.

After trading 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen to the BC Lions, the Argos have a big hole to fill at right tackle. George Moore was a back up in 2024, but he has played in just one CFL game in his career. So it looks like an open competition for the spot. Hmm… I wonder if Doxtater can play right tackle.

DEFENCE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Boy-howdy has change ever come to Toronto’s front four. The Argos lost big names (Robbie Smith, Jake Ceresna, Jared Brinkman (all to Edmonton) and Ralph Holley (NFL) in free agency and traded defensive end Folarin Orimolade to Calgary. But the team also went shopping for experienced additions and a couple of those newcomers show up at the top of the depth chart for training camp.

Tackle Anthony Lanier II and Bryan Cox Jr. — both ex of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are those players. The holdovers from last year are tackle Jordan Williams and end Derek Parish, each coming off impressive rookie campaigns with the Argonauts.

Just as they did last season, the Argos might well use an extensive rotation along the D-line in 2025.

LINEBACKER

There are two pretty obvious picks in this group, with the beating heart of the Argos, Wynton McManis, at middle linebacker. And in adding weakside linebacker Cameron Judge in the Orimolade trade, Toronto will look to wreak havoc with that duo. At SAM, veteran Quincy Mauger goes into camp at the top of the depth chart, even after missing more than half of last season due to injury.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Just as they did with the line, the Boatmen took some defensive secondary hits in free agency, losing the likes of safety Royce Metchie (Edmonton), and halfback DaShaun Amos (Hamilton).

Toronto secured a possible replacement for Amos when they signed former Edmonton Elk Darrius Bratton, and second-year man Mark Milton — who forced two fumbles in last year’s Eastern Final win in Montreal and started in the Grey Cup — is slotted in at the other spot. Heading into camp we’ll assume the Argos will look to keep the safety position Canadian and if that’s so it means sophomore Tyshon Blackburn would get the nod right now.

At one corner position, Toronto has a player who has emerged as one of the CFL’s most dangerous pass thieves in Benjie Franklin. The Argos picked up free agent Ciante Evans and he will undoubtedly push for the other spot but he will have to earn it over incumbent Tarvarus McFadden.

SPECIAL TEAMS

LONG SNAPPER/KICKER

Adam Guillemette returns for his third season with Toronto. The Argos are once again set with veteran Lirim Hajrullahu, who hit on 55 of 61 field goal attempts last season.

PUNTER

John Haggerty, who finished last season with an average of 50.3 yards per punt, re-signed with Toronto last week.

RETURNER

The CFL’s 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Janarion Grant, is back for year two in Toronto.