First look at Eugene Lewis in REDBLACKS gear

OTTAWA — Eugene Lewis signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS this off-season as a free agent and put on his new colours for the first time on Thursday.

Dru Brown‘s newest target was in town for an off-season photoshoot for CFL.ca along with plenty of other star players from around the league.

Lewis spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Elks after suiting up for the Montreal Alouettes for the first five seasons of his CFL career. In 97 career games, the 31-year-old has hauled in 398 passes for 6,261 yards and 41 touchdowns.

