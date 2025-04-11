Best fits for Canadian QBs in the 2025 CFL Draft

I know I’m not alone when I say this, but I can’t remember a CFL Draft with this many draftable Canadian quarterbacks.

From top prospects to potential diamonds in the rough, CFL general managers will ponder if or when to draft a quarterback on April 29.

Usually it’s one or two… maybe three. Sometimes there aren’t any quarterbacks in the conversation to be drafted.

2025 CFL Draft

» Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Calgary take first overall?

» A look at the last 10 first overall CFL Draft picks

» CFL Draft Stock Assessment: Running backs and linebackers

» Where 9 of the CFL’s top Canadians were drafted

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

This year there are two pivots who are no brainers to be drafted, two or three who should be, and a few others who might get drafted.

So, why not have some fun on the destinations that could be best fit for the quarterbacks available in this year’s CFL Draft.

And in alphabetical order…

ARNAUD DESJARDINS | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The Vanier Cup Champion should stay home in Montreal! Davis Alexander may have a long future as the starter for the Alouettes and time may just be what the Montreal product needs to refine his game behind Alexander to start his career.

I know you’re probably thinking Jonathan Sénécal would make more sense here but I have him going somewhere he may be needed sooner rather than later.

Desjardins is a highly efficient quarterback out of college as last season he was a 73 per cent passer with a great touchdown to interception ratio, but he’ll have a steep learning curve to go from Laval to the Canadian Football League and home is where he should stay.

TAYLOR ELGERSMA | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Calgary Stampeders is where I’m sending Taylor Elgersma if I had a say.

While the success on the field hasn’t been there of late for the Stampeders, I want to match a talented player like Elgersma with Dave Dickenson and Dakota Prukop as his quarterback mentors!

The Stampeders brought in Vernon Adams Jr., but there is no problem with competition! Elgersma could be a bright future pick for any team across the CFL with a locked in starter with the intrigue that continues to build south of the border in the Wilfrid Laurier product.

KEAGAN HALL | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Let me throw the Ottawa REDBLACKS down as a great landing spot for this quarterback.

Why?

Well a kid from the Hamilton area who played at McMaster quarterbacking Ottawa… where have I heard that before?

Oh yes, Russ Jackson!!!

Keagan Hall already impressed the scouts by getting a push from the Invitational Combine to the CFL Combine and Hall has shown great progress from 2023 to 2024. He improved on his accuracy and his touchdown to interception ratio.

He also likes to get out of the pocket and run around a little bit which could be exciting for Ottawa fans to enjoy!

KURTIS ROURKE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

C’mon Jeremy O’Day, do it again! Jeremy hasn’t been shy about drafting futures picks that may take some time before things shuffle out and the player comes to Canada … or stays in the NFL.

There might be no smarter pick for O’Day than potentially taking the top quarterback in this draft. He has Trevor Harris and Jake Maier so the need isn’t a right now need. This would be an investment in the future and what a future it would be if Rourke could lead the Green and White into the next decade!

And if you think BC would be better to join his brother … don’t be silly. These two belong as starters in the CFL and going head-to-head for a decade or more to come!

JONATHAN SÉNÉCAL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Yes, the University of Montreal quarterback from Montreal should be drafted in Montreal… well… no. For me the athletic quarterback should be drafted by Winnipeg!

They need a succession plan to Zach Collaros and I like the odds of a shorter path to stardom happening for Sénécal in Winnipeg over Montreal.

Hec Crighton winner, Vanier Cup MVP, and U SPORTS Athlete of the Year; it doesn’t get much better than Sénécal but he could use invaluable experience by watching and learning with the Blue Bombers.

JACKSON TACHINSKI | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Okay, I’m going back-to-back Bombers.

They should draft two Canadian quarterbacks as Tachinski hails from Winnipeg and starred for the University of Manitoba.

Home is where the heart is but Tachinski fills a back up roll for the foreseeable future with Sénécal leading the way in my CFL quarterback dream.

And as he develops, maybe Montreal or Edmonton could use him down the road.