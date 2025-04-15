Jalen Philpot on Canadian players: ‘We feed off of each other’

TORONTO — The reason as to why Canadian football players are so talented is a multi-part answer.

From the grassroot levels, to U SPORTS all the way to the CFL, there are several reasons why National players have been making plays from coast to coast.

But maybe there’s more to it, like possibly the beautiful abundance of fluvial waters in Canada.

“Something in the water, for sure,” joked Tyson Philpot in a conversation with CFL.ca about the current level of Canadian talent in the CFL.

The reality though is that it takes a lot more than just nature to create players like Philpot who can gain 779 yards and five touchdowns in only nine games. It involves a lot a of hard work and it’s a testament to the overall development of the sport in Canada.

“It starts at the ground level,” continued Philpot. “Canadian football as a whole has just been elevating as the years progress. And I think we’re starting to finally get that swagger.

“Canadian receivers are starting to get the respect that they deserve. It’s awesome to see a new crop of receivers every year step up and keep it going.”

Lately, however, it seems that some of that talent has been coming in pairs. That’s because Tyson’s brother Jalen is yet another gifted receiver making plays in the CFL. While Tyson helped the Montreal Alouettes win the 110th Grey Cup – including scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Jalen is coming off a career year with the Calgary Stampeders where he caught 66 passes for 659 yards and three touchdowns.

Still only 24-years-old, both players seem to be just scratching the surface of their true potential. But they are not the only pair of twins that are playing important roles for teams across the nation. Tre and Tyrell Ford are also doing their thing, albeit on different sides of the ball.

“I mean, first off, if you look at me and Tre, and then Jalen and Tyson. I think they have to do a little study on twins athletic ability,” said Tyrell Ford with a smile.

“I feel like there’s just a lot of talent across the board and especially at different positions. Just look just at our team, Robbie Smith at defensive line, Royce Metchie at safety. And then obviously there’s a ton of talented receivers in the CFL. I feel like that’s what they call a Canadian position. I think it’s all about giving Canadians the opportunity. It seems like they’re doing pretty well when they get the chance.”

To say they are doing well is almost an understatement. Smith finished 2024 second in the CFL in pressures (53) according to Pro Football Focus while Metchie is a three-time Grey Cup champion at 28-years-old.

Meanwhile Tyrell finished first in forced incompletions (18) according to PFF, second in interceptions (seven) and made the All-CFL team at cornerback with the Blue Bombers before signing an off-season contract and join his brother on the Elks. Tre Ford meanwhile tied for the league lead in yards per attempt (9.7) among quarterbacks with at least 10 pass attempts, while also rushing for nine yards per attempt.

That’s not to mention players like BC Lions receiver Justin McInnis and Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira, who led the league in receiving and rushing yards respectively, the latter also taking home the Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian awards.

“I feel like it’s just one of those things where we’re all talented and we’re all very confident, so we just feed off of each other,” said Jalen Philpot. “I look at guys like Justin McInnis currently, my brother, obviously, seeing those guys go out and get 190 yards, 200 yards, two or three touchdowns in a game, and just dominate against guys who potentially were at University of Alabama, University of Florida, stuff like that. I think it’s just super cool for us.”

The influx of new Canadian talent isn’t over, though. A new crop of talented players starts their journey on April 29 with the CFL Draft.