Lions add receiver Joseph Scates

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of American wide receiver Joseph Scates to the training camp roster.

Scates (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) moves north after attending 2024 training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and a stint with the UFL Memphis Showboats to begin 2025.

The Dayton, Ohio native began his college career at Iowa State from 2018-21. A teammate of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Scates recorded 16 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games with the Cyclones before transferring to Memphis for his final two seasons of eligibility.

With the Tigers, Scates hauled in 51 receptions for 826 yards and six touchdowns in 23 games while helping the team win the 2022 First Responder Bowl and the 2023 Liberty Bowl.