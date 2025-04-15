Stamps sign DB Jaydon Grant, OL Justin Shaffer

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed a pair of Americans – defensive back Jaydon Grant and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, the team announced on Tuesday.

Grant attended training camp with the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 and 2024 and spent the 2023 season on the practice squad. In six preseason games for the Raiders, he made 21 tackles.

In college, Grant played 57 games at Oregon State. He accumulated 223 career tackles for the Beavers including 10 tackles for loss and also had 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 28 passes defended and nine interceptions including one that he returned for a touchdown. Grant earned second-team all-Pac 12 honours in 2022 after recording 64 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three interceptions in 12 games.

Grant’s father Brian played 12 seasons in the National Basketball Association including stints with the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Shaffer was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round (190th overall) in the 2022 NFL draft. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Falcons’ practice quad.

In 2024, Shaffer signed with the United Football League’s San Antonio Brahmas.

Before turning pro, Shaffer played 50 games over five seasons at the University of Georgia. He made 24 starts in his final two seasons with the Bulldogs and was the left guard for Georgia’s national championship team in 2021. Shaffer was second-team all-Southeastern Conference in 2021.