You’ve heard it plenty of times before: “that guy has great hands.”

That’s usually said about the Mr. Reliables on CFL teams; the ones who you know will catch anything that is thrown in their vicinity.

They can make the difficult catches, in double or triple coverage, or can stretch out to haul in a one-handed grab with their fingertips. These players are trusted by their quarterback to make the catch, no matter what, and usually have us saying, “how did he do that??”

With the 2025 campaign just under two months away, what better time to figure out who has the best hands in the CFL as we get ready for a brand new season?

While the league’s best players were in Hamilton last week, I decided to ask them who they think is top-notch.

In the first installment of a best in the league series that will roll out between now and kickoff, here’s what a handful of stars had to say about the players with the stickiest gloves.

TREVOR HARRIS, QB, SASKATCHEWAN: “Kian Schaffer-Baker for Saskatchewan catches everything and (Justin) McInnis has these vice grips. It’s kind of wild. I feel like he just swallows the football. If it’s close to his proximity, it’s just engulfed.”

BRADY OLIVEIRA, RB, WINNIPEG: “He’s no longer my teammate, but I’m going to go with Kenny Lawler. Some of the catches that you see this guy make, most of it’s in practice. It’s just so routine for him. But the reaction he gets from his teammates are like, ‘are you even real? How did you even make that catch?’ It’s just out of this world.

“Obviously it helps because he has massive hands, but he really does snag anything that’s in his realm. I would say definitely Kenny Lawler. The catches that he makes, he is a true, elite playmaker in this league and hands down has the best hands in the league.”

WYNTON MCMANIS, LB, TORONTO: “Me, Wynton McManis.”

TYSON PHILPOT, WR, MONTREAL: “Best hands, I would have to go with Kenny Lawler.”

BO LEVI MITCHELL, QB, HAMILTON: “I gotta go with my new guy, Kenny Lawler. He’s a guy that can stab the ball out there, anywhere. I’m excited to see what we get to do together and the kind of the things we can make happen. Kenny’s a guy that has done it for years, consistently, and has proven that when the ball is in the worst position, that he can go up and make a play.”

ADARIUS PICKETT, LB/DB, OTTAWA: “Geno (Eugene Lewis) or Kenny Lawler.”

EUGENE LEWIS, WR, OTTAWA: “I think I have the best hands in the league, 100 per cent. I could challenge that to any hand challenge. Anything that has to do with hands, I think I got it”

I had to ask, who’s after himself on the list?

“I have two. I would say Kenny Lawler would probably be next and then Jevon Cottoy from BC.”