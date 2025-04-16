5 Things to Know for 2025: Calgary Stampeders

As the 2025 season approaches, CFL.ca is here to catch you up with the 5 Things To Know series. Each article will look at key storylines facing each team this season, while examining off-season movement and where your team might stand in 2025.

In 2025, a veneer of sweeping change covers the Calgary Stampeders, save for the everlasting presence of Dave Dickenson.

Calgary’s head coach and general manager — into his 17th year on the Stampeders’ staff — is helming a team that will see a great deal of roster change in 2025.

In all that change comes the hope that the Stamps will be as revitalized as their home turf, with a new field being installed at McMahon Stadium.

Here are five things to know about the Calgary Stampeders.

VERNON’S AT THE WHEEL

After making an off-season trade with the BC Lions to acquire quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., the Stampeders have a very different kind of pivot running the show in 2025.

After two-and-a-half seasons with pocket-passer Jake Maier (now in Saskatchewan) at the controls, the Stamps now have “Big Play VA” bringing in his strong arm and abilities to re-set plays on the fly with his legs.

Not that Adams can’t run a quick-strike passing game from the pocket; indeed, he has become better and better at that as he has aged, making him a threat from between the tackles as well as outside of them.

At 32-years-old, Adams should still be in his prime, so the stage is set for a different-looking kind of Calgary offence in 2025.

SOME PRETTY GREAT PASSENGERS IN THAT CAR TOO

Not only do the Stamps have Adams in the driver’s seat, they have receivers in the fold that make for an intriguing mix for the upcoming season.

In adding free agent Dominique Rhymes (1,011 yards with Ottawa in 2024), Calgary reunites a dominating receiver with the quarterback he knows from his time in BC.

Tevin Jones is aboard as well, coming over from Edmonton to give Adams Jr. another big target. Already in-house is the sublime Reggie Begelton and his 1,150 receiving yards last season and the electric Jalen Philpot, as well as former thousand-yard receiver Malik Henry, looking for a comeback after missing all of 2024 with a knee injury.

In the backfield, Calgary has Dedrick Mills (1,700 yards rushing over his last two seasons) and newly-added Canadian tailback Jeshrun Antwi as well.

Like I said, pretty good passengers accompanying the wheel man. The cap ought to be well-loosened on the Calgary offence in 2025.

DEFENSIVE LINE WILL GO WITH THE FLO AGAIN

In shaking things up on the defence, the Stampeders traded a very good player in return for another very good player, one who has history with the team.

Linebacker Cameron Judge was dealt to the Toronto Argonauts for one of the CFL’s elite pass rushers, Folarin Orimolade, who, of course, first secured that reputation as a member of the Stampeders before signing with the Argos two years ago.

Orimolade will be part of a re-tooled Calgary defensive line, one that will be without 2024 mainstays Julian Howsare (Hamilton), Mike Rose (Saskatchewan) and James Vaughters (Winnipeg). Veteran Miles Brown comes over in free agency after three seasons in Saskatchewan.

The unit has a new tutor in Hall-of-Famer John Bowman (134 career sacks), who joins the club after three seasons as a defensive line coach with BC.

The ‘refresh’ button has been tapped on the Calgary defensive line. It will be up to Orimolade to key the rejuvenation.

BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE!

It’s not just the line where there are changes on the defence.

With Judge off to Toronto, middle linebacker Micah Awe signing with the BC Lions, and SAM Branden Dozier not re-signed, the Stampeders’ linebacking corps gets a makeover in 2025.

SAM Derrick Moncrief, a two-time Divisional All-CFLer, has joined the crew after spending 2024 in Edmonton. Gary Johnson Jr. formerly of Ottawa) and Fraser Sopik (Toronto) were also signed in free agency. Micah Teitz might be back into a starting role as he enters his second season in Calgary.

On the back end, more sweeping change. Calgary got one of the big prizes in free agency when they signed defensive back Damon Webb (five interceptions with Ottawa last season) and they bolstered the Canadian content by snapping up ex-BC Lion Adrian Greene in free agency. Gone are halfbacks Demerio Houston, Kobe Williams (Edmonton) and, as of now, veteran Tre Roberson, who remains a free agent.

BEYOND ALL THAT, A FEW MORE QUESTIONS REMAIN

The Stampeders have voids to fill on special teams and on the offensive line, heading into 2025.

Returner Peyton Logan opted for Winnipeg in free agency, so Calgary needs to address that very important need. Maybe it’s Erik Brooks, entering his second season as a Stamp after returning 30 punts and kickoffs in 2024.

Global punter Cody Grace signed with Edmonton this past winter, so Calgary will have a new punter for the first time in five seasons.

On the offensive line, same story at the centre position. For the first time in five seasons, Calgary will have a new centre after veteran Sean McEwen left, in free agency, for Saskatchewan. His backup in 2024, Rodeem Brown, is back for season number two in Calgary and 2024 first round pick Christy Nkanu is a possibility at the position as well.