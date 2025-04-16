Als sign offensive lineman Hunter Poncius

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday the signing of American offensive lineman Hunter Poncius through the 2026 season.

Poncius (six-foot-eight, 318 pounds) spent five seasons with the North Dakota State University Bison, appearing in 40 games.

RELATED

» Jalen Philpot on Canadian players: ‘We feed off of each other’

» Where 9 of the CFL’s top Canadians were drafted

» 5 Things to Know for 2025: BC Lions

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In his final year, the 24-year-old helped his team capture the national championship as he was a starter for the final game.

In 2023, the Buffalo, Minn. native received the MVFC Presidents Council Academic Award. He also earned the MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award four times and was named to the MVFC Honor Roll for five consecutive years.