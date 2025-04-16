Riders sign receiver Jayden Horace

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Jayden Horace, the team announced on Wednesday.

Horace (six-foot-one, 180 pounds) spent two collegiate seasons (2023-24) as one of the top receivers at Fort Hays State University. As a senior with the Tigers, he caught 56 passes for 704 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

It followed an impressive 2023 campaign where he caught 36 passes for 579 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honourable-mention recognition. Over his two seasons at Fort Hays he scored 20 total touchdowns and was a lock for a first down, averaging 13.9 yards per catch.

Prior to attending Fort Hays, Horace spent his first two collegiate seasons (2021-22) at Allen University where he caught 83 passes for 1,268 yards and eight touchdowns over 16 games.