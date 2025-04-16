Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Riders sign receiver Jayden Horace

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Jayden Horace, the team announced on Wednesday.

Horace (six-foot-one, 180 pounds) spent two collegiate seasons (2023-24) as one of the top receivers at Fort Hays State University. As a senior with the Tigers, he caught 56 passes for 704 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

RELATED
» Jalen Philpot on Canadian players: ‘We feed off of each other’
» Where 9 of the CFL’s top Canadians were drafted
» 5 Things to Know for 2025: BC Lions
» Who has the best hands in the CFL?
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

 

It followed an impressive 2023 campaign where he caught 36 passes for 579 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honourable-mention recognition. Over his two seasons at Fort Hays he scored 20 total touchdowns and was a lock for a first down, averaging 13.9 yards per catch.

Prior to attending Fort Hays, Horace spent his first two collegiate seasons (2021-22) at Allen University where he caught 83 passes for 1,268 yards and eight touchdowns over 16 games.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!