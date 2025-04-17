Alouettes kicker David Côté announces retirement

MONTREAL – After four seasons and 52 games, all with the Montreal Alouettes, Quebec-born kicker David Côté announced on Thursday that he is retiring.

Côté (six-foot-four, 223 pounds) played only four games in 2024. The 28-year-old successfully converted 10 of his 12 field goals, including a 53-yard attempt. He accumulated 1,149 yards on 18 kickoffs.

“I lived out a childhood dream when I put on the Alouettes jersey,” said Côté. “I will never forget my seasons and the fun with my teammates during our Grey Cup victory in 2023. I’m leaving the game with no regrets. I thank Danny Maciocia and the Alouettes organization for drafting me and giving me the chance to play at the professional level.”

In 2023, he contributed to the Alouettes’ Grey Cup victory, successfully making five field goals in the playoffs and accumulating 886 yards on 15 kickoffs.

A fifth-round pick (45th overall) in the 2021 CFL Draft, Côté was named the Alouettes’ Rookie of the Year after his first campaign.

“David gave us great seasons and always acted as a true professional,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “We thank him for the services he provided us, and we wish him the best of luck in his post-playing career.”