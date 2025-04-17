Top of the Depth Chart: Ottawa REDBLACKS

The Ottawa REDBLACKS 2024 season was one to behold.

They stormed out of the gates, inspired with a record season at home for their incredibly patient fans, and slowed a little down the stretch leading to a road playoff game that should have been played in the nation’s capital.

In that game the defence couldn’t do anything to slow down, let alone stop the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts, while franchise quarterback Dru Brown did everything in his power to keep Ottawa in the game.

Back for another kick at the can is recently re-upped head coach Bob Dyce and a tweaked coaching staff that’s hoping to get the most out of the roster below in 2025.

OFFENCE

QUARTERBACK

Jeremiah Masoli is a BC Lion now which means Dru Brown has officially assumed the unquestionable franchise quarterback and team leader role if he hadn’t already.

Behind him comes a handful of different talents including Dustin Crum who has filled in over the past few seasons, but Brown is at the controls and if he starts the year the way he ended last season the sky is the limit in a pass-heavy offence with plenty of offensive skill position talent.

RUNNING BACK

I’m really hoping Devonte Williams is back and fully fit this season after having his 2024 campaign unceremoniously ripped away, but Stanback’s resurgence in BC last year makes me believe the big bodied veteran might just be able to tally yet another special season for his applause-worthy CFL career.

FULLBACK

A solid and stout run-blocker with flat catch and turn potential, Anthony Gosselin is everything you want in a modern CFL fullback including his special teams upside, but I would love to see the rare frame of Marco Dubois utilized more often in this offence.

RECEIVER

I remember standing on the field last summer and telling a member of the REDBLACKS I loved their short, quick, possession receivers.

The emergence of Kalil Pimpleton alongside veterans Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison was so much fun and could be the best trio of pass-catchers in the category of lowest combined height.

Add in the explosive playmaking of Eugene Lewis alongside sideline stretcher Nick Mardner as he continues to grow in his second season and you have the potential for a big Dru Brown campaign if injuries don’t get in the way.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The interior trio of Drew Desjarlais, Peter Godber and Dariusz Bladek have everything you’re looking for and match up well with most opponents, but the real roster difference maker here is right tackle Zack Pelehos.

The veteran has proven he’s worthy of full time tackle responsibilities ahead of veteran Jacob Ruby and former first overall pick Dontae Bull, while both will be called upon often in injury replacement roles or packages, providing the REDBLACKS excellent depth.

DEFENCE

DEFENSIVE LINE

There was the monster Lorenzo Mauldiv IV year, then the big Bryce Carter year in tandem with Michael Wakefield hitting a career-high in sacks while Cleyon Laing has been around and seen it all.

This group doesn’t change much, but Kene Onyeka alongside a handful of other well respected Canadian big men means Ottawa can hurt opposing offences in a variety of ways with plenty of different sub packages.

LINEBACKER

Frankie Griffin has – not so – quietly been one of Ottawa’s best defenders over the last couple years depending on who you talk to and despite all his flash and bravado, Adarius Pickett consistently lives up to his high expectations.

Losing both Griffin and Jovan Santos-Knox last year for an extended period is arguably the biggest cause for the REDBLACKS second half slide. Let’s hope we get to see a full year of all three healthy this year to truly judge their potential.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Brandin Dandridge is out, Amari Henderson is in at boundary corner after a successful Saskatchewan stint. Meanwhile, Bennett Williams has earned the right to replace now vacated boundary halfback Damon Webb’s position.

Alonzo Addae needs to stay clean on the injury report this season so standout youngster Deandre Lamont can play free which will be a huge asset to field corner Alijah McGhee’s outlook on life.

SPECIAL TEAMS

LONG SNAPPER/KICKER/PUNTER/RETURNER

The band is back for another cross country tour of playing the hits.

Let the good times roll as Ottawa’s special teams will once again finish the season ranked amongst the best in a majority of statistical categories.