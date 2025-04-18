Top of the Depth Chart: Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes are coming into the new season with a new starting quarterback and that is by far the biggest change from last year.

General manager Danny Maciocia has done a great job of keeping his core group happy as they didn’t lose too big in free agency, which meant they didn’t have to do a lot of work in free agency either.

There will be a few battles for spots in camp along the offensive and defensive lines, but overall the Alouettes are looking at being one of the most stable teams going into this season as they try to avenge their home field loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Final.

OFFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

The Montreal Alouettes made a major decision in the off-season to give the ball to Davis Alexander and move on from Grey Cup Champion Cody Fajardo.

The decision wasn’t easy but the future does look bright for Alexander, who went undefeated as a starter in his work replacing Fajardo in the middle of last season when Fajardo went down to injury.

The Alouettes are surrounding Alexander with cagey vet McLeod Bethel-Thompson as a solid backup for this season.

RUNNING BACK

Life without William Stanback was a big storyline going into 2024 for the Alouettes, but I think you can say the season turned out okay with Walter Fletcher running the ball.

The Alouettes didn’t run the ball a whole lot last season, ranking in the bottom third in total carries, but where Fletcher truly showed his ability was in the air. He almost had as many receiving yards as rushing yards with the fourth highest yards from scrimmage in the CFL last season. He’ll be looking to be even better in 2025.

RECEIVER

The big changes to this receiving group are more so the health of the players they lost last season.

Tyson Philpot was on pace for a 1,500-yard season until a significant foot injury that the team hopes doesn’t linger into the beginning of this season.

Philpot will be a huge boost to the roster as will Austin Mack, their breakout star from 2023, who went to the NFL in 2024, returned, then got hurt and played just three games. Those two added to Cole Spieker, Charleston Rambo and Tyler Snead gives the Alouettes a dangerous starting five.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Alouettes do need to replace a veteran starter after Philippe Gagnon moved to Saskatchewan in free agency and then depth was lost with Kristian Matte retiring.

In comes Cyrille Hogan-Saindon from Ottawa to solidify the line and help the competition for the right guard spot with Justin Lawrence and Pier-Olivier Lestage locked in at centre and left guard. The Alouettes also have veteran tackles returning with Nick Callender and Jamar McGloster with the added depth of Joshua Donovan who showed well with McGloster injured most of 2024.

DEFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

DEFENSIVE BACKS

The Alouettes are returning the entire group who finished the season on the roster at defensive back with Lorenzo Burns coming in late in the season and holding on to his starting role at corner.

The depth is also decent because Bryce Cosby isn’t listed as a starter on this list at defensive back or coverage linebacker.

He’ll be battling for starting reps and Jason Maas will have options with an All-CFL calibre group back for 2025.

LINEBACKERS

Same goes here at linebacker with All-CFL talent back with Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey.

Behind them they still have former first overall pick Tyrell Richards earning his keep but ready for an opportunity for a more regular role.

And Najee Murray filled in admirably at coverage linebacker after Reggie Stubblefield was injured early last season and now has left to Hamilton. Again, Cosby could fight for that spot as well in camp.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The Alouettes don’t have veteran Derek Wiggan or Avery Ellis from last year so jobs are to be won along the defensive line.

To ensure they have the proper ratio filled I have Lwal Uguak and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund both starting which is why the Alouettes went out and brought in 2023 first round pick Anthony Bennett from Winnipeg.

But they have a heck of trio of a rotation down the middle of the defensive line with Mustafa Johnson becoming a top CFL defensive star leading the way. Veterans Dylan Wynn and newcomer Shawn Oakman also beef up the middle of the defensive line to give their ends a lot of one-on-one matchups.

SPECIAL TEAMS

* denotes National

** denotes Global

SPECIAL TEAMS

Now that David Côté has announced his retirement, there’s no intrigue on special teams as the Alouettes come into the season with one of the strongest groups in the league.

Joseph Zema, José Maltos and James Letcher Jr. have become some of the best specialists at their positions in the CFL.