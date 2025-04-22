Elks add four, including DL Tomari Fox

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks continue to add to their roster ahead Rookie camp at Commonwealth Stadium, adding American defensive lineman Tomari Fox, American wide receiver Marshel Martin IV, and American offensive linemen Grant Smith and Mark Evans II, as announced by the club on Thursday.

On the defensive line, Fox (six-foot-three, 300 pound) joins Edmonton after a five-year career at the University of North Carolina where he played in 49 games for the Tar Heels from 2019 to 2023. The defender recorded 100 total tackles, with 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble while at UNC. Fox would join the las Vegas Raiders in 2024, spending the season on the team’s injured reserve until his release in March 2025.

RELATED

» MMQB: Ranking the CFL’s top 3 cornerbacks

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» Top of the Depth Chart: Montreal Alouettes

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Marshel Martin IV (six-foot-two, 230 pounds) brings size to the Elks receiver ranks having been a pass catching tight end over his five seasons with Sacramento State. In 50 career games, the Vallejo, California native hauled in 192 passes for 2,373 yards and 27 touchdowns while with the Hornets. His most productive season came in 2022, where Martin IV recorded 65 receptions for 879 yards and 12 scores.

Following his college career, Martin attended NFL mini camps with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Evans II (six-foot-four, 295 pounds) joins the Elks after a distinguished college career with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The 25-year-old offensive lineman was named a four time First-team All-SWAC (South Western Athletic Conference) from 2019-2022 and was the Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year Award winner in 2022.

The St. Louis, Missouri native signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2023 NFL Draft and would spend parts of the next two seasons on the club’s practice roster. Evans II was most recently a member of the Arlington Renegades of the UFL (United Football League) until March of 2025.

Smith (six-foot-five , 325 pounds) is another addition to the Green and Gold’s trenches. The Celina, Texas native suited up for 29 games across six seasons for the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers (2018-2023). Smith was named to the Second Team All-RMAC in 2023 and was an Honourable Mention All-RMAC in 2021.