Jalen Philpot wants to ‘get to 1,000’ in 2025

The 2025 CFL season saw the Calgary Stampeders missing out on playoff football for the first time since 2004, but the team knows they have what it takes to get back on track.

For 2025, it’s about progress, not perfection, but certainly getting as close as they can. It’s about embracing change, growing as a unit, and reminding themselves of why they step out on the field each week.

Receiver Reggie Begelton is part of that excellence in leadership that the Stamps want to instill. He was named to the All-CFL team for the third time in his career in 2024, starting all 18 games at slotback and finishing tied for second in the league with 92 receptions, and fifth in receiving yards with 1,150.

While his individual stats were impressive, he hopes to be able to create a place where wins matter, but so does chemistry and ensuring everyone is happy with the place they are at both on and off the field.

“I want to help build an atmosphere where every time we step in that building, it’s fun,” said Begelton in a conversation with CFL.ca. “At the end of the day, we are blessed to continue to play (football).”

Another player looking to build that positive playing culture is fellow receiver Jalen Philpot, who is coming off a career year with the Stamps, grabbing 66 passes for 659 yards and three touchdowns.

Personally, the National pass-catcher wants to do what all great receivers do and reach four digits in receiving yards, but is mostly focused on staying healthy and on the field to get the Stamps back where they belong – the playoffs.

“1000-yard mark, that’s always been a goal for me,” said Philpot. “Get to 1,000. I think no one can take anything from you or say anything once you get those 1,000 yards, that’s kind of the All-CFL benchmark.”

“Just trying to stay healthy, play the whole season and just be able to help my team win whenever I can,” added Philpot. “I think that’s the biggest goal of mine, for sure, is play every game, make an impact in every game, and come up with a W, that’d be really nice.”

But as all great players do, Philpot knows that his individual success mean nothing if the overall goal of winning as a team isn’t achieved, and the new faces and fresh perspectives that the Stamps bring into 2025 are part of that plan.

“We’ve brought some new guys in, I feel like we’ve had a lot of movement over the last year. Clearly, things haven’t gone our way the last two years, so we needed a little bit of change,” said Philpot about the addition of players like quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and receiver Dominique Rhymes.

“Change isn’t always a bad thing, sometimes it’s a good thing. We feel like the motto from the coaches this year was we want guys who really want to, not necessarily just win, but who want to play for Calgary and play for the city, people who know about the CFL.”

Philpot is aware that, despite missing the post-season in 2024, the Stampeders have shown over the last two decades that they know how to get the job done.

“Rough last two seasons, but my first year, when we came in, you know, we were 11-6, we went into the Western Semi-Final game, unfortunately, lost to BC, [but] we know how to get there,” said Philpot. “We know what it takes, obviously our coaching staff knows what it takes.

Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson brings that winning culture and pride for the CFL to his team, a five-time Grey Cup champion, three times as a player and twice as a coach.

Knowing what it takes to win, alongside players who are eager to replicate his success on the field, the Stamps are building a leadership culture that will get the team back to victory in 2025.

“We’re really just trying to get back to the playoffs. We obviously missed it last year. We were (in the post-season) 18 seasons in a row, so that was a tough one, tough streak to break, but we’re ready to get back to it,” said Philpot.

“I think we’re a motivated group, and we have guys who are hungry and ready to come to work on day one. So [it] should be exciting.”