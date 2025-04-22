Riders sign OL Jahmir Ross-Johnson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jahmir Ross-Johnson, the team announced on Monday.

Ross-Johnson (six-foot-five, 300 pounds) was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Prior to Green Bay, he spent his senior season (2021) at Texas A&M starting in all 11 games at left tackle, allowing just two sacks and 31 total pressures that season. He was named his the Top Newcomer at his team’s awards night.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native transferred to Texas A&M after spending three collegiate seasons (2018-2021) at Tennessee. He appeared in 24 games and made 17 starts at both left guard and left tackle, twice helping the offence earn more than 500 yards in a game. As a sophomore in 2018, Ross-Johnson helped protect quarterback Jarrett Guarantano who set a new university record for passes attempted without an interception (166).

Ross-Johnson was red-shirt freshman at Arizona Western after transferring from Rhode Island in 2017. While there, he was named a NJCAA First Team All-American, as well as to the First Team All-Western States Football League and the First Team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.

Most recently, Ross-Johnson suited up for the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions (2023) and the UFL’s DC Defenders (2024).