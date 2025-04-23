A message from the CFL’s 14th Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie

People often ask how I’m feeling as I prepare to leave the role of Commissioner of the Canadian Football League.

Above all else, I feel grateful.

Grateful to have had this incredible opportunity to lead the CFL.

Grateful to have indulged my life-long love affair with football and our league.

And grateful, most of all, for everything we’ve built together.

When I first took on this role, some felt that the once roaring fire of the CFL wasn’t burning as bright. Viewership was down. In our larger markets, serious questions swirled around the stability and future of team ownership. There was an appetite for change, and I saw an opportunity for new direction and growth.

For the past eight years, it has been the privilege of my lifetime to fan those flames and return the league to a brilliant blaze. Our product is now among the best in sport – we are faster and more entertaining. Television ratings, in-stadium attendance and game day revenue have increased, triggering our growth sharing model and resulting in a higher salary cap. We’ve welcomed strong owners and steady leaders who will continue this momentum forward. We’ve developed a solid foundation with the CFL Players’ Association, highlighted by a long-term Collective Bargaining Agreement. The future is bright.

Beyond the CFL, the popularity of the game is reaching around the globe like never before. Flag football is attracting more young people, and its inclusion in the next summer Olympics will shine a bigger spotlight on our sport, bringing more eyes and greater attention. The upcoming media rights deal will set the league up for even more success. I am absolutely thrilled that Stewart Johnston will be the next Commissioner of the CFL. Stewart is not only a dear friend, but someone I deeply respect and believe in. I know he will be an outstanding leader for our league and a passionate champion for Canadian football in the years ahead.

I’m beyond excited for what lies ahead, but I know we couldn’t have gotten here without our CFL family. Our future is a testament to how much this league means to so many. Our fans cheer loud with such passion and pride. Our players and coaches show tremendous skill and leadership. Our staff work tirelessly to elevate and strengthen the league. And our Governors display unwavering commitment. I will be forever grateful to them all.

As we look ahead, I would like to share a message with not only them, but also all Canadians: it’s time we celebrate what is uniquely and truly ours. Some say hockey is our game, but I say the CFL is our league. We embrace its history and rich traditions; let’s now proudly come together and embrace what’s to come. Go to a game. Hear the roar of the crowd. Feel the energy and excitement. Have a blast.

See what so many already know. Football is the ultimate team game. Come find out why.

Being Commissioner has been an absolute honour and I will cherish the memories and friendships made. This league has meant the world to me, and I can never repay the kindness and support it has shown me and my family. But that doesn’t mean I won’t try. I’ll continue to be its biggest fan. I’ll watch with heartfelt pride as it grows bigger and better. And I’ll be right there cheering beside you every step of the way.