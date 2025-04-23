Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada welcomes 9 participants

TORONTO – Each Canadian Football League (CFL) club will welcome one participant from a diverse cultural background to take part in the fourth annual Diversity in Football Program, presented by Securian Canada. Members of the 2025 cohort will join each team’s football operations department for the approximately four-week program to gain practical experience in working within a professional sports environment.

“One of our core pillars is that diversity is strength,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our league and the Canadian football community are stronger when different perspectives are welcomed, and when unique experiences with our game are understood. We’re fortunate to have a partner like Securian Canada that values uplifting people and voices as much as we do. I’d like to thank our participants for sharing their knowledge and skills as we work to grow our game together.”

RELATED

» Diversity is Strength stories, podcasts and much more

» Listen: Diversity is Strength Conversations podcast

» More information about the Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

“Our collaboration with the CFL – another homegrown brand with deep Canadian roots – is about more than just a sponsorship because we have a mutual, genuine commitment to inclusion,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. “We see incredible value in the Diversity in Football Program, not only for the participants’ professional development and valuable new experience within the league, but also because the program creates meaningful pathways that benefit everyone involved, making the CFL an even stronger organization. We’re proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Diversity in Football Program and wish the best of luck and success to all the participants.”

After completing the program, Nathan Taylor (2022) and Isaiah Johns (2024) were hired by the Ottawa REDBLACKS on a full-time basis as the team’s Running Backs Coach and its Coaching Assistant, respectively.

Additional information surrounding the program, including eligibility requirements for applying in the future, can be found here.

DIVERSITY IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY SECURIAN CANADA – 2025 COHORT

​(Team: Name | Area of focus | hometown)