Mock Draft 2.0: Who’s going first overall to Calgary?

If Calgary decides to go Shay at the top spot, the Tiger-Cats will have a plan as they’ve undoubtedly worked through multiple mock drafts of their own. An option among a plethora of them would be Keelan White, who didn’t blow up the testing portion of his pro day but would slot comfortably into Scott Milanovich’s offence. White would give Bo Levi Mitchell another trusted weapon on a rookie contract to help push Hamilton’s offence to new heights. Hamilton has Canadian depth and receiving talent in place so they could go to the trenches – specifically defensive line – but they can’t go wrong with White. I’d love to see him slot into the lineup by Canada Day to get a handful of targets and begin growing his career which has a very high ceiling on the wider Canadian field.