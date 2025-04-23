Mock Draft 2.0: Who’s going first overall to Calgary?

University of Wyoming
It’s officially almost that time.
Less than one week remains until new CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston will begin calling the names of tomorrow’s CFL stars.
Beginning with the top overall pick, the news and intrigue comes fast and furious, so let’s dive into the potentialities of the CFL’s last big off-season event before we hit the ground running with training camp in a few short weeks.
2025 CFL Draft
ROUND 1
|
1. CALGARY
|
Hamilton made the move for former first overall pick Jordan Williams last year and got caught out of pocket when he retired before playing a down.
The Tiger-Cats battled all year to flex the ratio as needed at middle linebacker, but Connor Shay could be their simplest answer here. The more I look at roster needs and fit Shay makes a lot of sense at the top spot.
Could Hamilton want Shay enough to trade up one spot as Calgary leverages their difficult 2024 campaign into even more draft picks, or will the Stamps stay put and take the Wyoming linebacker?
|
2. HAMILTON
|
If Calgary decides to go Shay at the top spot, the Tiger-Cats will have a plan as they’ve undoubtedly worked through multiple mock drafts of their own.
An option among a plethora of them would be Keelan White, who didn’t blow up the testing portion of his pro day but would slot comfortably into Scott Milanovich’s offence. White would give Bo Levi Mitchell another trusted weapon on a rookie contract to help push Hamilton’s offence to new heights.
Hamilton has Canadian depth and receiving talent in place so they could go to the trenches – specifically defensive line – but they can’t go wrong with White. I’d love to see him slot into the lineup by Canada Day to get a handful of targets and begin growing his career which has a very high ceiling on the wider Canadian field.
|
3. OTTAWA
|
Darien Newell could happily land anywhere in the top five picks of this year’s draft, but his game-wrecking ability and Cleyon Laing’s age should result in this being a lock IF the Gaels interior big man slips past Calgary and Hamilton.
His interior presence and brute strength combined with natural feel for when and where to shoot gaps has him in the discussion for top overall pick, which would be poetic considering longtime Stamps defensive tackle and fellow Queen’s grad Derek Wiggan recently retiring. I think, however, that Calgary and Hamilton have other pressing needs and Ottawa could be able to land Newell here.
|
4. SASKATCHEWAN
|
I originally had Hayden Harris further down the draft order but at six-foot-five and 255 pounds he has one of those unique pass rush style bodies that you have to seize upon when given the chance.
Depending on scheme and what each team deems to be his true fit positionally, I could see him going earlier, but this would be a great choice for Saskatchewan. It would allow the team to continue building defensive ratio flexibility with a player who is ready to step under the bright lights of Mosaic quickly.
|
5. MONTREAL
|
From St-Rene, Quebec, Christopher Fortin isn’t guaranteed to be the first offensive lineman off the draft board in under a month, but his combination of sleek but solid build with great feet could endear him to the home province Alouettes.
That would give Montreal the opportunity to potentially develop yet another great French Canadian run blocker.
|
6. WINNIPEG
|
A Mustang swap!
In Mock 1.0 I had Western offensive lineman Erik Andersen here for the Bombers, who typically prioritize the line of scrimmage, but Winnipeg loves a good culture fit and players who believe in letting their play do the talking.
Findlay will be a consummate professional and earn respect with his game and presence in Winnipeg if taken here.
|
7. TORONTO
|
Paris Shand is likely the best lineman on either side of the ball long term.
This week will determine much as the looming threat of an NFL contract hangs in the balance for CFL clubs, but Toronto isn’t in immediate need of ratio help and the chance to bring a talent like this home is the CFL’s best chance to see a potential future star take flight.
|
8. CALGARY
|
If Fortin comes off the board as early as I expect he will, I think Western’s Erik Andersen goes soon after.
In a relatively thin offensive line class Andersen could go to a pass-happy club where he can use his elite size and length to protect the launch point.
Meet VA’s new best friend.
ROUND 2
|
1 (9). HAMILTON
|
From Windsor, Ontario, Ali Saad can battle away against veteran Brandon Revenberg to sharpen his skillset before taking centre stage in Gold and Black.
The Tiger-Cats should build their defence right down the middle in this draft with so many good interior options available.
Saad – theoretically – slots in alongside Reece Martin and Owen Hubert on the interior here and gets his chance to make the game day roster quickly.
|
2 (10). EDMONTON
|
This five-foot-11, 230-pound native of Hamilton doesn’t have a ton of starting experience, but he is a grinder who will play on specials immediately and has loads of game experience.
Edmonton could reach here for a bigger name or a flashier position player, but they don’t pick again until 22nd overall as it stands right now. I think adding Smith’s talents is a safe and smart roster upgrade especially considering the already present draft capital investment made at linebacker in recent years.
|
3 (11). BC
|
A late addition to the draft, Tiger Shanks played more than 50 games for the Runnin’ Rebels and can add tackle versatility to his profile in the CFL as one of those players who feels like he should be available quickly if things don’t come to life in an NFL opportunity.
Make no mistake, he would be gone in the first round for a team ready to play Canadian at tackle, but those are few and far between. That fact combined with looming NFL offers following the draft down south this week means BC could swing for the fence here with their only pick until 19th overall.
|
4 (12). OTTAWA
|
Ottawa has had to shuffle the deck so many times over the last couple years with injuries.
Perhaps Sam Carson could give them some stability as a guard or tackle, hammering out start after start after allowing zero sacks at ULM last year.
|
5 (13). SASKATCHEWAN
|
WOW! You know there are always a couple of those jaw dropping moments in the CFL Draft and wouldn’t this be one?
Trevor Harris is the franchise leader with Jake Maier in waiting and big bodied Tommy Stevens ready to roll the pile in short yardage, but I’ve seen Taylor Elgersma play plenty in person.
A few years down the road after his NFL journey is complete and when Harris is likely done I can see Regina absolutely falling in love with the skills and fire that burns brightly inside this Golden Hawk.
|
6 (14). MONTREAL
|
Somehow, someway, the Alouettes always get their man in the second round and Jeremiah Ojo would be just that in 2025.
Long arms, great top end speed and an evolving variety of pass rush moves make him a picture perfect fit for the Als current culture and defensive scheme if they select him.
|
7 (15). WINNIPEG
|
Come and get your man Winnipeg.
Zach Collaros isn’t going to be around forever and the door is open here for a truly wonderful match made in Canadian football heaven.
Bombers fans and Kurtis Rourke vs. Lions fans and brother Nathan for the next decade? Sign me, and every single one of you up.
|
8 (16). TORONTO
|
Since the Argonauts traded away Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to Edmonton the offence hasn’t had that same dynamic Canadian pass-catcher.
Dejon Brissett and Tommy Nield have been solid but adding the six-foot-six Damien Alford and his four years of production at Syracuse to the lineup could change the feel of all things Argos offence.
|
9 (17). CALGARY
|
I’m not sure how many pass rush opportunities Silas Hubert would get in Calgary, especially if the Stamps take Hayden Harris with the top pick.
That said, if he can add some special teams roles to his unique frame I see the Gaels big man earning some respect and chances to show he can be an every down player in Calgary at some point in the next two seasons.
|
10 (18N). WINNIPEG
|
If you want your organizational identity to be Brady Oliveira running the rock with physicality then a player like Ethan Vibert makes sense.
Winnipeg once again gets this extra pick at the end of the second round for playing the most Canadians alongside BC. It’s no mistake because they find quality ones like Vibert who turn into true CFLers.
|
11 (19N). BC
|
The Lions don’t have many picks in the top 20 so shooting for the moon and taking big risks (like Shanks at 11th overall above) might not be the best plan of attack.
Arvin Hosseini offers one of the more stable selections at one of the more stable to predict positions. Buy local, reap the rewards of seeing the prospect grow and eventually reach his full potential as a long term rotational player who could one day solidify a starting role.
20. Calgary Stampeders – UBC RB Isaiah Knight
21. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Ottawa DB Eric Cumberbatch
22. Edmonton Elks – Calgary DB Nate Beauchemin
23. Montreal Alouettes – Montreal LB Gabriel Lessard
24. Edmonton Elks – Alberta RB Opemipo Oshinubi
25. Saskatchewan Roughriders – Saskatchewan LB Seth Hundeby
26. Montreal Alouettes – Laval QB Arnaud Desjardins
27. Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Western RB Keanu Yazbeck
28. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Wilfrid Laurier REC Ethan Jordan
29. BC Lions – Laval DB Anton Haie
30. Toronto Argonauts – Kansas OL Dre Doiron
31. Edmonton Elks – Davenport REC Hakeem Harris
32. Calgary Stampeders – BYU DL Isaiah Bagnah
33. Ottawa REDBLACKS – Guelph OL Daniel Hocevar
34. Saskatchewan Roughriders – Alberta LB Chase Tataryn
35. Montreal Alouettes – Montreal LB Harold Miessan
36. Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Western LB Riley Macleod
37. Toronto Argonauts – Wilfrid Laurier DB Maliek Cote-Azore
38. Calgary Stampeders – Windsor DL Liam Hoskins
39. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – North Dakota TE Quincy Vaughn
40. Edmonton Elks – Alberta DL Ty Anderson
41. BC Lions – Windsor RB Joey Zorn
42. Ottawa REDBLACKS – Montreal QB Jonathan Sénécal
43. Saskatchewan Roughriders – Saskatchewan REC Daniel Wiebe
44. Montreal Alouettes – Long Island RB Ludovick Choquette
45. Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Windsor DL Kolade Amusan
46. Toronto Argonauts – East Texas A&M DB King Ambers
47. Calgary Stampeders – Regina OL Connor Klassen
48. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Wilfrid Laurier DL Chisanem Nsitem
49. Edmonton Elks – Calgary DL Liam Reid
50. BC Lions – Western OL Alex Berwick
51. Ottawa REDBLACKS – Guelph REC Vyshonne Janusas
52. Saskatchewan Roughriders – Arkansas State DL Nate Martey
53. Montreal Alouettes – Montreal FB Natan Girouard-Langlois
54. Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Carleton REC Kaseem Ferdinand
55. Toronto Argonauts – Toronto FB Luka Stoikos
56. Calgary Stampeders – Guelph OL Ethan Pyle
57. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – McMaster REC Nicholas Adair
58. Edmonton Elks – Stanford REC Elic Ayomanor
59. BC Lions – Montreal DL Gabriel Maisonneuve
60. Ottawa REDBLACKS – York REC Avontae McKoy
61. Calgary Stampeders – UBC OL Gavin Coakes
62. Montreal Alouettes – Montreal REC Hassane Dosso
63. Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Western DL Max Von Muehldorfer
64. Toronto Argonauts – NW Oklahoma State DL Muftah Ageli
65. Calgary Stampeders – Alberta DB Mack Bannatyne
66. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Calgary LB Daniel Flanagan
67. BC Lions – UBC DB Ronan Horrall
68. Ottawa REDBLACKS – Waterloo DB Anesu Latmore
69. Saskatchewan Roughriders – Regina DB Dolani Robinson
70. Montreal Alouettes – McGill OL Dominico Piazza
71. Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Alberta REC Kolby Hurford
72. Toronto Argonauts – Manitoba QB Jackson Tachinski