Top of the Depth Chart: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

There is no way around it. 2024 was a disappointing year for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The team didn’t register their first win until Week 7, finishing last in the East with a 7-11 record.

But there is plenty of optimism beyond the fact they went 3-0 against the eventual Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts. The Tiger-Cats finished on a high note going 5-2 down the stretch led by MOP runner-up Bo Levi Mitchell.

There will be pressure on second-year head coach Scott Milanovich to turn the team’s fortunes around and to build off the momentum of the second half of last season.

RELATED

» Top of the Depth Chart: Toronto Argonauts

» Top of the Depth Chart: Ottawa REDBLACKS

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

OFFENCE

RECEIVER RUNNING BACK QUARTERBACK FULLBACK OFFENSIVE LINE Kenny Lawler Greg Bell Bo Levi Mitchell Ante Litre Brendan Bordner (LT) Tim White Brandon Revenberg (LG) Shemar Bridges Coulter Woodmansey (C) Luther Hakunavanhu Liam Dobson (RG) Kiondré Smith Jordan Murray (RT)

* denotes National

** denotes Global

QUARTERBACK

There are bounce-back seasons in football and then there is what Bo Levi Mitchell pulled off in 2024.

After three years of injuries and inconsistent play, the two-time Grey Cup MVP proved he is back in a big way as he was the only quarterback to surpass 5,000 yards and 30 touchdown passes.

Taylor Powell is the ideal backup who has seen plenty of time as a starter and backup these past two years in Hamilton and could one day takeover after Mitchell’s career is over.

RUNNING BACK

Greg Bell runs it in to put the @Ticats on top 👀#CFLGameday on TSN & RDS2

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/5yX3yszpgr — CFL (@CFL) October 26, 2024

It is no coincidence the team’s late-season resurgence coincided with the arrival of Greg Bell.

The rookie running back averaged 109 yards from scrimmage over his last seven games and at 26 years old, he is primed to have a massive 2025.

Over his five years in Winnipeg, Johnny Augustine has more than capably backed up Brady Oliveira, the game’s best running back, and he will continue that role in Hamilton.

FULLBACK

Ante Litre is coming off his most productive season of his CFL career and his versatility means he can line up anywhere in the backfield from fullback to short yardage quarterback.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The biggest loss this off-season was the departure of centre David Beard to the Edmonton Elks, but the offensive line unit will continue to be a source of strength as it was in 2024.

What an impressive debut at left tackle for rookie Brendan Bordner, who constantly found himself on the PFF Honour Roll. Forgot to mention in last week’s CFL Draft column; did you know Brandon Revenberg has been honoured three times as the East’s Most Outstanding Lineman?

All eyes will be on who replaces Beard in the middle of the action and odds are that it will be Coulter Woodmansey, who is entering his fifth season in Hamilton and has played the position in the past. Rounding out the right side is prized free agent acquisition and 2024 West Division All-CFL Liam Dobson as well as Jordan Murray.

RECEIVER

The Tiger-Cats have so much talent at this position that even the loss of someone as talented as Steven Dunbar Jr. shouldn’t be seen as a massive disruption.

Tim White is coming off his third straight 1,000-yard season and led the CFL just two years ago. National receiver Kiondré Smith and rookie Shemar Bridges both just missed out on hitting 1,000 yards last season. The “old” (30 is not old!) man of the group is free agent pickup Kenny Lawler, who brings much needed experience and Grey Cup rings.

Finally, if Luther Hakunavanhu is your quarterback’s fifth option on any pass play that means you’re doing pretty good at receiver.

DEFENCE

DEFENSIVE BACK LINEBACKER DEFENSIVE LINE Jamal Peters (CB) Kyle Wilson (WLB) Julian Howsare (DE) DaShaun Amos (HB) Ryan Baker (MLB) Casey Sayles (DT) Stavros Katsantonis (S) Ray Wilborn (SLB) Reece Martin (DT) Reggie Stubblefield (HB) TyJuan Garbutt (DE) Siriman Bagayogo (CB)

DEFENSIVE BACK

While there are questions at who will excel at the linebacker position (more on that in a minute), there is no debate who the stars are in Hamilton’s secondary with Jamal Peters at corner and DaShaun Amos at halfback. Both helped the Argonauts win Grey Cups in the past three seasons and both have been a part of multiple All-CFL teams.

The talent doesn’t end there as the team added super versatile halfback Reggie Stubblefield, who came from Montreal, while defensive mainstay Stavros Katsantonis will continue to make plays in the middle. This is a perfect environment for National cornerback Siriman Bagayogo to grow in.

LINEBACKER

This is the most difficult positional group to nail down who will be starting where. Expect this group to be in flux for at least the first half of the season.

Kyle Wilson has grown from bit player as a rookie in 2021 to leading the team in tackles last year. Speaking of rookies, Ryan Baker exceeded all expectations going from the 43rd overall pick to starting eight games for Hamilton manning several linebacker positions.

Finally, expect Ray Wilborn and Trevor Hoyte to be fighting it out all year for snaps.

DEFENSIVE LINE

There are many changes on the Tabbie’s defensive line after finishing second last in the league in sacks. The biggest addition is Julian Howsare, who will be asked to anchor the pass rushing duties. Howsare is both durable, having missed only 10 games in the last five years and is consistent, putting up at least five sacks since his rookie campaign.

Casey Sayles’ ability to get to the quarterback isn’t talked about nearly enough outside of Hamilton for someone with 25 career sacks coming from the defensive tackle position.

I’m curious to see the development of 24-year-old Reece Martin at the other tackle position and 25-year-old TyJuan Garbutt, who started for the Bombers in last year’s Grey Cup and will line up at the other end position.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER/PUNTER

The kicking game will again be manned by Marc Liegghio, who will be best remembered for his 55-yard boot to beat the Boatmen in the Labour Day Classic and global punter Nik Constantinou.

RETURNER

Look for Lawrence Woods III to continue to get the glory as the team’s primary returner.

LONG SNAPPER

Gordon Whyte should take care of the far less glamorous position of long snapper.