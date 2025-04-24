Lifelong CFL fan Stewart Johnston ready to lead as Commissioner

As Stewart Johnston was handed an official Canadian Football League game ball on Thursday morning, the excitement on his face radiated throughout the room.

It was the first time that the 15th Commissioner of the CFL had seen his signature etched on a football since being named to his new position on April 2.

Holding that football in his hands was a full circle moment for the league’s new commissioner. Growing up, Johnston was a massive fan of the league and wanted a CFL football so badly, he would do anything to get his hands on one.

“When I was a kid, the number one gift I asked my parents for, when I was about nine years old, was an official CFL game ball,” said Johnston, a few hours before his official introductory press conference as commissioner at Hotel X in downtown Toronto.

“I love the sport and having an official ball to throw around with my brothers was going to be a dream. It was a big gift to ask for. I was like, ‘combine Christmas, combine my birthday, whatever it takes. I would love one of those.’ I did finally get a game ball. It was an outstanding present. Now to think my signature is on one of those game balls, I couldn’t be more proud. I’m incredibly humbled and I’m super excited.”

RELATED

» Stewart Johnston named 15th Commissioner of the Canadian Football League

» Re-watch Stewart Johnston’s introductory press conference

» Buy tickets for the 2025 season

» View the 2025 CFL Schedule

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

As a passionate CFL fan his entire life, Johnston’s first memory of the league dates back to when he was just five years old. At the time, Ottawa Rough Riders kicker Gerry Organ was Johnston’s family’s next door neighbour. He spent plenty of time with Organ and his family, and especially with Gerry’s son, Jamie. He recalls fondly when he and his family sat in the stands to watch Ottawa’s games and cheered loudly, especially for the team’s kicker.

But it was the 1976 Grey Cup that was the first larger-than-life Canadian Football League moment Johnston won’t ever forget.

“I was on the couch and my family was there,” remembered Johnston. “And Mr. Organ decided, and I only found this out later, on his own, without telling his teammates, without telling his coach, he faked a punt. I remember watching in amazement. His arm was twirling in the air. I don’t think he was a natural runner and he gained 52 yards for a critical first down and my household went bananas.”

49 years after that Grey Cup, Johnston is preparing to take on a new role, one that five-year-old Stewart, who once watched his favourite CFL player with eyes full of admiration, couldn’t have imagined.

The new job is one that Johnston is excited to get right into, but he knows that first he needs to stop, take a minute, and learn about what is going on around him first.

“My next 100 days are going to be a listening tour,” he said. “I want to walk through our team, and listen to what they have to say, understand what they’re most excited about, and understand what they’re working on.

“I’ve got lots to learn. I have to learn about football operations, governance, the unique characteristics of the CFL. I want to do a cross country tour, meet with the clubs and understand their needs, their challenges, and see how we can work together.”

One of the key ways Johnston hopes to grow the CFL is by leveraging his 25 years of experience in television and content at TSN. But just as important to him is getting more Canadians involved in football at every level of the game.

“I really do think the more people that can be a part of the game, to touch a football, throw a football, to participate in flag football (is important),” said Johnston.

“I’m going to focus on entertainment,” he continued. “We have one of the most entertaining products in the world when it comes to sport, and I want to continue to grow that entertainment. I want all of us to be thinking very closely as we make our decisions on how we’re going to push entertainment so we can grab our consumers’ attention, our partners’ attention and retain those fans.”

Late November may seem like it’s too far in the distance to think about right now with the weather warming up and CFL training camps just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean Johnston hasn’t pictured what it’s going to be like handing the trophy to the 112th Grey Cup Champions at Princess Auto Stadium.

“I don’t know if I can put that into words,” Johnston said. “To think about being in Winnipeg and handing such a revered trophy to the winners of the Grey Cup.

“I’m actually getting goosebumps even thinking about it.”