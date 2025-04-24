Stamps sign American RB Eno Benjamin

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Eno Benjamin, the team announced on Thursday.

Benjamin accumulated 24 games of National Football League experience after a record-breaking career at Arizona State University.

Benjamin was a seventh-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL draft and has seen game action with the Cardinals, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints. In 24 combined games with the three teams, he accumulated 431 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries and also had 31 receptions for 235 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 342 yards.

In college, Benjamin played 35 games over three seasons at Arizona State. He had 576 carries for 2,867 yards and 27 touchdowns as a member of the Sun Devils and added 82 catches for 625 yards and four majors.

Benjamin was first-team all-Pac 12 Conference as a sophomore in 2018 after setting a single-season school record with 1,642 rushing yards. He also set the Sun Devils’ single-game record during the 2018 season with a 312-yard rushing performance against Oregon State.