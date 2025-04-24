Who is the best pass rusher in the CFL?

Football games are often won or lost in the trenches.

For the offence, the big men up front need to protect their quarterback to allow him time to make plays. For the defence, well… they will do absolutely anything to break down that protection.

Rushing the passer is essential for any defensive player looking to be a disrupting force in a game.

Sacks, of course, are the stat that most fans look at to determine the success of a pass rush. But don’t forget about pressures. Pressures are any play that disrupts the quarterback, like hurrying him into a bad throw, forcing him to throw earlier than he wanted, a hit right after the throw, or flushing him out of the pocket.

So who is the best in the CFL at doing all of this? I asked the league’s biggest stars that exact question at the CFL’s off-season content shoot a few weeks ago.

There are plenty of players who excel at it, as you can see from the variety of names below, which includes defensive linemen and even a linebacker.

RELATED

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

TREVOR HARRIS, QB, SASKATCHEWAN: Bryce Carter, Ottawa. Very physical, stout, good spin move, able to bend. He’s pretty doggone good. Mathieu Betts is up there (too).

BRADY OLIVEIRA, RB, WINNIPEG: From the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Willie Jefferson. I mean his body of work displays itself. Look at the years he’s put into this game. But I think if there’s one game in particular you look at (as his best), it’s probably that Grey Cup game that we lost. He’s an absolute menace on the field, making plays left, right and centre. It just probably one of the greatest performances I’ve seen from a defensive player. (And then you) think about him at the defensive position, rushing the passer, there’s no one like Willie J in this league.

EUGENE LEWIS, WR, OTTAWA: Jake Ceresna. He has a motor. He has a motor that just keeps going and keeps going and keeps going. He makes big plays at big times so I would definitely say he’s one of the best pass rushers.

BO LEVI MITCHELL, QB, HAMILTON: I know it’s maybe not the correct answer, but Adarius Pickett. The SAM blitzing is a very big part of the CFL now. We’re bringing a lot more WILL linebackers, SAM, boundary, half back, but a lot of times, as long as you get a body in front of them, those guys get blocked. But (Pickett) is a guy that two years ago when he was in Toronto, gave us problems. I mean, (he would) make a tackle, miss, beat your running back, chase down a quarterback. To be able to cover the way he does, to be able to blitz and rush the pass the way he can is pretty special.

WYNTON MCMANIS, LB, TORONTO: Folarin (Orimolade). (He has) speed, decisiveness, hands, feet. Even his quickness, you don’t know what he’s going to do. His decision making is very quick and decisive. You don’t see him caught in no man’s land often.

TYSON PHILPOT, WR, MONTREAL: I like Jake Cerensa. I just think he’s powerful. He’s also quick and he’s also a personable guy. Outside of football, I think he’s really cool.

ADARIUS PICKETT, DB/LB, OTTAWA: Edge rushers, I’d probably say Willie Jefferson or Flo (Folarin Orimolade) and (Jake) Ceresna’s pretty good. (Willie) is so big. He affects the passer not only by getting to the quarterback, but he can knockdown balls, it’s hard. (Flo) can bend like no other. Just watching him work, he gets around that corner and he bends on those tackles, it’s a wrap.