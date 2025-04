Lions add receiver/returner Jermaine Jackson to training camp roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday the signing of American wide receiver/returner Jermaine Jackson to the training camp roster.

“Jermaine’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time. He was absolutely electric at Idaho, both as a returner and a receiver,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“I’m excited to see what kind of impact he’ll have on the field for us.”

Jackson (five-foot-seven, 170 pounds)- moves north after spending 2024 with the New Orleans Saints and appearing in four regular season games.

The Oakland, California native played two seasons (2018-19) at the College of San Mateo and was a First-Team All-State recipient at receiver and returner in 2019 while leading the program to the Northern California Football Conference championship in a season he caught 47 passes for 622 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson transferred to Idaho from 2021-23 and appeared in 28 games with the Vandals. Along with recording 107 receptions for 1,687 yards and six touchdowns, he rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries, returned 33 punts for 540 yards with three going for touchdowns and added 28 kickoff returns for 638 yards and a major. Jackson earned Second-Team All-Big Sky honours in 2023.