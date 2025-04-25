Ticats add two defensive backs, including veteran Branden Dozier

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that the football club has signed American defensive backs Branden Dozier and Qwuantrezz Knight.

Dozier, 31, arrives in Hamilton with seven years of Canadian Football League experience under his belt, including stops in Montréal (2017-18), BC (2019) and Calgary (2021-2024). In 103 career CFL games, the five-foot-11, 201-pound native of Topeka, Kansas has recorded 403 defensive tackles, 74 special teams tackles, eight interceptions and five quarterback sacks. He was named an East Division All-CFL with Montréal in 2018.

RELATED

» Get ready for the 2025 season with insights, analysis and more

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Who has the best hands in the CFL?

» 5 comeback stories waiting to be written in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Prior to turning pro, Dozier suited up in 22 games over two seasons with UNC Charlotte, registering 135 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Knight, 27, has previously spent time with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers (2022-23) and Arizona Cardinals (2023), in addition to a stint with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

The six-foot, 199-pound native of Gretna, Florida, spent his NCAA career with UCLA (2020-21), Kent State (2019) and Maryland (2016-18). He earned second-team All-Pac-12 recognition with UCLA in 2021.