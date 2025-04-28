Elic Ayomanor vaults to top spot in spring edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

TORONTO — Stanford University wide receiver Elic Ayomanor holds the top spot in the Spring edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau.

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., leads the Class of 2025 prospects hoping to have their names called at the CFL Draft on April 29. The Calgary Stampeders currently hold the first overall selection.

The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast on TSN, tsn.ca, rds.ca and the TSN and RDS apps, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Exclusive coverage of rounds 3-8 can be seen on TSN+.

Previous rankings for the Class of 2025:

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine members clubs, releases its ranking three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.

2025 CFL Draft

» Mock Draft 2.0: Who will Calgary take first overall?

» Top 3 CFL Draft priorities for each team

» Best fits for Canadian QBs in the CFL Draft

» Kurtis Rourke drafted by NFL’s San Francisco 49ers

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: 2025 SPRING EDITION

RANK (PREVIOUS) NAME POSITION SCHOOL HOMETOWN 1(3) Elic Ayomanor WR Stanford Medicine Hat, Alta. * 2 (1) Kurtis Rourke QB Indiana Oakville, Ont. * 3 (2) Paris Shand DL Louisiana State Toronto ** 4 (–) Connor Shay LB Wyoming Danville, Calif. ^ 5 (5) Keelan White WR Montana North Vancouver, B.C. 6 (–) Tiger Shanks OL UNLV Lake Oswego, Ore. 7 (–) Damien Alford WR Utah Montreal ^ 8 (13) Darien Newell DL Queen’s Brampton, Ont. 9 (9) Hayden Harris DL Montana Mill Creek, Wash. ** 10 (11) Christopher Fortin OL Connecticut Saint-René, Que. 11 (12) Ali Saad DL Bowling Green Windsor, Ont. 12 (4) Isaiah Bagnah DL BYU Lethbridge, Alta. 13 (8) Jackson Findlay DB Western North Vancouver, B.C. 14 (20) Taylor Elgersma QB Wilfrid Laurier London. Ont. ^ 15 (6) Jaylen Smith LB North Texas Hamilton, Ont. 16 (7) Jeremiah Ojo DL Montreal Montreal ^ 17 (17) Samuel Carson OL Louisiana at Monroe Calgary 18 (10) Erik Andersen OL Western London, Ont. ^ 19 (15) Devin Veresuk LB Windsor Windsor, Ont. ^ 20 (19) Nate Beauchemin DB Calgary Kelowna, B.C.

* Denotes an NFL Draft selection

​** Denotes an NFL undrafted free agent signee

​^ Denotes an NFL Rookie Mini Camp invitee

BY THE NUMBERS

The Spring rankings include: Six defensive linemen Four offensive linemen Three wide receivers Three linebackers Two defensive backs Two quarterbacks

18 schools are represented with Montana (No. 5 Keelan White and No. 9 Hayden Harris) and Western (No. 13 Jackson Findlay and No. 18 Erik Andersen) featuring multiple players.

13 prospects are from the NCAA; seven are from U SPORTS.

Seven of the nine first-round selections in the 2024 CFL Draft were ranked in the 2023-24 season CFL Scouting Bureau: Spring Edition

TOP 5 NEED TO KNOW

NO. 1 | ELIC AYOMANOR | WR | STANFORD | MEDICINE HAT, ALTA.

In 2024, 12 starts, 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns

2024 All-ACC Second Team and 2023 All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention

Collegiate career (two seasons with Stanford): 24 games, 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns

2023 Jon Cornish Trophy

Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

NO. 2 | KURTIS ROURKE | QB | INDIANA | OAKVILLE, ONT.

In 2024, set Indiana’s single-season passing touchdown record (29) and led team to College Football Playoffs; 3,042 passing yards – fifth most in school history

Ninth in Heisman Trophy voting

2024 Jon Cornish Trophy; Second-team All-Big Ten; semifinalist for Maxwell Award, Walter Award and Davey O’Brien Award

In 2022, MAC Most Valuable Player, MAC Offensive Player of the Year, First-team All-MAC

Collegiate career (four seasons with Ohio; one with Indiana): 36 games, 33 starts, passed for 10,693 yards and 79 touchdowns, and 13 rushing majors

Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft

NO. 3 | PARIS SHAND | DL | LOUISIANA STATE | TORONTO

In 2024, 13 games, nine starts, 24 tackles (eight solo and 16 assisted), four tackles for a loss and two sacks

Collegiate career (three seasons with Arizona; two with LSU): 50 games, 19 starts, 83 tackles (37 solo and 46 assisted), 14.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills

NO. 4 | CONNOR SHAY | LB | WYOMING | DANVILLE, CALIF.

In 2024, 12 games, 76 tackles (45 solo and 31 assisted), 1.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for a loss and one interception.

Started each game at weak-side linebacker.

Collegiate career: 49 games, 97 tackles (54 solo and 43 assisted)

Invited to NFL Rookie Mini Camp by the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers

NO. 5 | KEELAN WHITE | WR | MONTANA | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.