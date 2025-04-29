A team-by-team look at the 2025 CFL Draft

TORONTO — The 2025 CFL Draft has concluded and all nine teams have added a lot of Canadian talent to their rosters.

The Calgary Stampeders opened the night by selecting receiver Damien Alford from Utah, followed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats selecting Windsor linebacker Devin Veresuk.

After eight total rounds, here’s a breakdown of each team’s picks:

2025 CFL Draft

BC LIONS

2nd Round: Hayden Harris, DL, Montana (11th)

2nd Round: Jackson Findlay, DB, Western (16th)

4th Round: Connor Klassen, OL, Regina (37th)

5th Round: Dre Doiron, OL, Kansas (41st)

6th Round: Chase Tataryn, LB, Alberta (50th)

7th Round: Alex Berwick, OL, Western (59th)

8th Round: Luka Stoikos, RB, Toronto (67th)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1st Round: Damien Alford, REC, Utah (1st)

1st Round: Christopher Fortin, OL, Connecticut (8th)

2nd Round: Quincy Vaughn, TE, North Dakota (17th)

3rd Round: Anton Haie, DB, Laval (20th)

4th Round: Nicky Alexander-Farinaccio, LB, Montreal (32nd)

5th Round: Vyshonne Janusas, REC, Guelph (38th)

6th Round: Ludovick Choquette, RB, Long Island (47th)

7th Round: Matthew Stokman, OL, Manitoba (56th)

7th Round: Max Von Muehldorfer, DL, Western (61st)

8th Round: Ashton Miller-Melancon, DB, Queen’s (65th)

EDMONTON ELKS

2nd Round: Darien Newell, DL, Queen’s (10th)

3rd Round: Skyler Griffith, RB, UBC (22nd)

3rd Round: Isaiah Knight, RB, UBC (24th)

4th Round: Silas Hubert, DL, Queen’s (31st)

5th Round: Domenico Piazza, OL, McGill (40th)

6th Round: Daniel Hocevar, OL, Guelph (49th)

7th Round: Kolby Hurford, REC, Alberta (58th)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1st Round: Ali Saad, DL, Bowling Green (4th)

2nd Round: Erik Andersen, OL Western (13th)

3rd Round: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana (25th)

4th Round: Seth Hundeby, LB, Saskatchewan (34th)

5th Round: Liam Hoskins, LB, Windsor (43rd)

6th Round: Gideon Agyei, DB, Calgary (52nd)

8th Round: Daniel Wiebe, REC, Saskatchewan (69th)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1st Round: Connor Shay, LB, Wyoming (6th)

2nd Round: Jaylen Smith, LB, North Texas (15th)

2nd Round: Taylor Elgersma, QB, Wilfrid Laurier (18th)

3rd Round: Ethan Vibert, OL, South Dakota State (27th)

5th Round: Joey Corcoran, REC, New Hampshire (39th)

5th Round: Lane Novak, LB, Saskatchewan (45th)

6th Round: Ethan Ball, DB, Calgary (54th)

7th Round: Trey Laing, DL, Eastern Michigan (63rd)

8th Round: Iwinosa Uwubanmwen, OL, Alberta (71st)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1st Round: Devin Veresuk, LB, Windsor (2nd)

2nd Round: Isaiah Bagnah, DL, Brigham Young (9th)

3rd Round: Arvin Hosseini, OL, UBC (21st)

3rd Round: Mack Bannatyne, DB, Alberta (28th)

4th Round: Ty Anderson, DL, Alberta (36th)

6th Round: Ronan Horrall, DB, UBC (48th)

7th Round: Jake Nitychoruk, DB, Manitoba (57th)

8th Round: Nate Martey, DL, Arkansas State (66th)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1st Round: Tiger Shanks, OL, UNLV (5th)

2nd Round: Nate Beauchemin, DB, Calgary (14th)

3rd Round: Gabriel Lessard, LB, Montreal (23rd)

3rd Round: Hakeem Harris, REC, Davenport (26th)

4th Round: Keanu Yazbeck, RB, Western (35th)

5th Round: Gabriel Maisonneuve, DL, Montreal (44th)

6th Round: Isaac Gaillardetz, REC, Laval (53rd)

7th Round: Jonathan Sénécal, QB, Montreal (62nd)

8th Round: Riley MacLeod, LB, Western (70th)

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1st Round: Keelan White, REC, Montana (3rd)

2nd Round: Samuel Carson, OL, Louisiana at Monroe (NE) (12th)

4th Round: Muftah Ageli, DL, Northwestern Oklahoma State (33rd)

5th Round: Eric Cumberbatch, DB, Ottawa (42nd)

6th Round: Ethan Jordan, REC, Wilfrid Laurier (51st)

7th Round: Jayden Griffiths, LB, Wilfrid Laurier (60th)

8th Round: King Ambers, DB, Texas A&M Commerce (68th)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1st Round: Jeremiah Ojo, DL, Montreal (7th)

2nd Round: Paris Shand, DL, LSU (19th)

4th Round: Gavin Coakes, OL, UBC (29th)

4th Round: Istvan Assibo-Dadzie, DB, Windsor (30th)

5th Round: Jalen Rayam, LB, Texas El Paso (46th)

6th Round: Joey Zorn, RB, Windsor (55th)

7th Round: Ethan Pyle, OL, Guelph (64th)

8th Round: DeEmetrius Masuka, DB, McMaster (72nd)