Ottawa selects receiver Keelan White third overall in CFL Draft

OTTAWA — With the third pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, the Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Montana receiver Keelan White.

A six-foot-two, 185-pound, multi-positional player, White caught 161 passes for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career with the Grizzlies.

2025 CFL Draft

White ranked No. 5 in the Spring edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau after catching 57 passes for 628 yards and four majors in 2024.

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson said White possesses ‘rock solid hands and athletic upside’ and projected him to be selected first or second overall to Calgary and Hamilton respectively.

White was an honourable mention for the 2024 Jon Cornish Trophy in December, given annually to the most outstanding Canadian student-athlete in NCAA football. In 2024, White led the Grizzlies in receptions (57), reception yards (628) and touchdown receptions (four). He averaged just over 11 yards per catch and 48 yards per game, placing him among the Big Sky’s 15 best receivers in 2024.