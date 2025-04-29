Riders sign RB Mario Anderson, DL Octavious Oxendine

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Mario Anderson and defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, the team announced on Tuesday.

Anderson (five-foot-nine, 208 pounds) is coming off a sensational 2024 season at Memphis where he rushed for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns. In eight of his 13 games played Anderson rushed for 100 or more yards, most notably, he rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 52-44 win over North Texas. In his last regular season game, Anderson rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win over Tulane.

He also scored two touchdowns (one on a run and one on a reception) to help Memphis defeat West Virginia 42-37 in the Frisco Bowl. Anderson caught 52 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns that season. In recognition of his strong play, Anderson was nominated for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes outstanding performance on the field, in the community, and in the classroom.

Prior to Memphis, Anderson played for South Carolina where he rushed for 707 yards and three scores (one of which was on a 75-yard run) while catching 22 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson began his collegiate career at Newberry College, where he played three seasons (2020-2022). During his time at Newberry, he rushed for 3,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed for 1,560 yards and scored 19 touchdowns en route to earning the First-Team All-American honours in the Division II ranks.

Oxendine (six-foot-two, 285 pounds) spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at the University of Kentucky, appearing in 47 games.

The interior lineman totaled 78 career defensive tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

After a knee injury cut short a breakout 2021 season, he bounced back with a strong 2022 campaign, posting a career-high 22 tackles and earning a nomination for Comeback Player of the Year. The former Eagle continued to develop throughout his time at Kentucky, setting a career best with four sacks as a senior while matching his personal high of six tackles for loss.