Stampeders select Fraser Masin first overall in 2025 Global Draft

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders started off their draft day by selecting Australian punter Fraser Masin with the first overall pick in Tuesday’s CFL Global Draft.

Masin spent the past three seasons punting for the University of Mississippi.

2025 CFL Draft

» Mock Draft 2.0: Who will Calgary take first overall?

» View: 2025 Global Draft Tracker

» View: 2025 CFL Draft Tracker

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In 2024 at Ole Miss, Masin averaged 46.6 yards on 36 punts with 14 punts that covered at least 50 yards including two kicks that exceeded 60 yards. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 16 occasions. He was a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to college football’s top punter.

In 37 career games for the Rebels, Masin punted 125 times for 5,441 yards – a 43.5-yard average – with 41 punts that forced the opposition to start inside their own 20 and 26 punts that went at least 50 yards.

Prior to coming to North America, Masin played Australian-rules football, basketball and volleyball at St. Joseph’s Nudgee College in Brisbane.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded the second overall pick of the Global Draft to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who selected British defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey from Weber State.

The Edmonton Elks rounded up the top three with Nigerian linebacker Richard Jibunor from Troy University.

Calgary will kickoff the CFL Draft tonight at 6 p.m. ET as they make the first overall pick there as well. The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast on TSN, tsn.ca, rds.ca and the TSN and RDS apps. Exclusive coverage of rounds 3-8 can be seen on TSN+.