Stamps sign American OL T.J. Session

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman T.J. Session, the team announced on Tuesday.

Session played 35 games over three seasons at the University of California, Berkeley. In 2024, he dressed for 12 games and made 10 starts at right tackle.

2025 CFL Draft

In 2023, Session started all 13 games at right tackle and helped Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott earn first-team all-Pac 12 honours after he averaged 109.6 rushing yards per game.

Session transferred to Cal after making 10 starts for Montana State in 2021. Session was a starter for the Bobcats’ Football Championship Subdivision championship-game matchup with North Dakota State.

Calgary will kickoff the CFL Draft tonight at 6 p.m. ET with the first overall pick. The first two rounds, including commentary and in-depth analysis, will be broadcast on TSN, tsn.ca, rds.ca and the TSN and RDS apps. Exclusive coverage of rounds 3-8 can be seen on TSN+.