Stamps take receiver Damien Alford first overall in CFL Draft

CALGARY — With the first pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, the Calgary Stampeders have selected Utah receiver Damien Alford.

Alford ranked No. 7 in the Spring edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau.

The six-foot-six, 215-pound receiver had 1,291 receiving yards in 44 games with Syracuse (2020-2023) and Utah (2024).

Alford joins a receiver group that features Reggie Begelton, Jalen Philpot, Dominique Rhymes, Tevin Jones and Malik Henry.

The last time the Stampeders had the first overall pick was in 2014, when they selected offensive lineman Pierre Lavertu. Before that, they picked defensive lineman Miguel Robede first overall in 2005 and offensive lineman Steven Morley in 2003.