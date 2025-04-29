Follow CFL

Ticats land DL Kyle Samson in Draft day trade with Bombers

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired National defensive lineman Kyle Samson, the eighth overall pick of the Global Draft, and Winnipeg’s fourth round selection (36th overall) of Tuesday’s CFL Draft from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for National running back Matthew Peterson, the second overall pick of the Global Draft, and Hamilton’s fifth round pick (39th overall) of the CFL Draft.

Samson, 24, was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (20th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. Last year, the six-foot-three, 290-pound Hamilton native spent his rookie season on the Blue Bombers practice roster before making his pro debut in the 111th Grey Cup

Prior to turning pro, Samson spent four years at UBC, where he was named a U SPORTS Second-Team all-Canadian and Canada West all-star in 2022 and 2023.

