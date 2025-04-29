Ticats pick Devin Veresuk second overall in CFL Draft

HAMILTON — With the second pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have selected Windsor linebacker Devin Veresuk.

Veresuk appeared in 22 games with the Lancers, registering 160 total tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

The linebacker ranked No. 19 in the Spring edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau.

Veresuk measured close to six-foot-two, 240 pounds at the 2025 CFL Combine while displaying his athleticism with a 4.2-second short shuttle.