10 best fits from the 2025 CFL Draft

CFL Draft night has come and gone.

With surprises, locks, and quality players all the way through to the final selection, the draft never disappoints.

Below are my top 10 fits from this year’s draft. These can, but don’t have to be, different from favourite picks or most daring choices.

2025 CFL Draft

A great fit to me is a player who slots into a great situation and has a chance to make noise early and often when camps open in just a few short weeks.

Let’s dig in!

DAMIEN ALFORD | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 1ST OVERALL

Okay, low hanging fruit here being first overall, but the height, range, and explosive potential of Damien Alford is undeniable when paired with Vernon Adams Jr. Calgary selected Cole Tucker in the first round a couple of years ago at fourth overall and he was a nice player, but lacked big play ability the way Alford does.

Now Alford can stretch the field with Clark Barnes and Dominique Rhymes while Reggie Begelton dominates the middle with Jalen Philpot doing a bit of everything. It’s a really nice situation for day one accelerated learning.

DEVIN VERESUK | LINEBACKER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | SECOND OVERALL

When former first overall pick Jordan Williams retired, Hamilton was put in a tough spot and juggled the roster all of 2024 to make it work.

Those issues are now in the past after targeting the biggest team need and addressing it with a physical specimen who can contribute quickly thanks to his exceptional physical gifts.

CONNOR SHAY | LINEBACKER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | SIXTH OVERALL

A newer, cheaper, younger Adam Bighill? Not exactly, as nobody will be able to quickly replace the ability of Bighill, but Connor Shay has sideline-to-sideline energy and disciplined eyes that will earn him respect from Mike O’Shea and company in training camp.

If Shay turns into the player I think he can in this setting, Winnipeg might have won the draft five years from now.

ERIK ANDERSEN | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 13TH OVERALL

For a big man, Erik Andersen has shown the ability to stay low and move people in the run game.

With a body type you would typically think plays tackle, his long arms are a weapon he’s refined as a veteran with the Mustangs. Now he gets to apply that skillset to the Riders’ running attack while continuing to build on pass protection abilities.

NATE BEAUCHEMIN | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 14TH OVERALL

Nate Beauchemin is angry, loud, aggressive and can go downhill in a moments notice.

He fits the Noel Thorpe mindset perfectly and the best part is, with Marc-Antoine Dequoy in charge of the Alouettes back end his growth will only go up from here while he gets to hammer away on special teams.

JACKSON FINDLAY | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS | 16TH OVERALL

We have a trade!

I don’t mock trades, but if I did this would’ve been a fun one to theorize. In a draft where BC had limited capital to play with, I love the plan and more so the execution of bringing this talented playmaker home.

TAYLOR ELGERSMA | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 18TH OVERALL

If you want to go from highly talented U SPORTS quarterback to legitimate CFL starter, there is no better person to follow around all day than Zach Collaros.

Taylor Elgersma has every tool to lead a CFL huddle one day. The question now becomes whether or not he’ll be in camp with Winnipeg at any point that Collaros is still leading the Blue and Gold huddle.

ANTON HAIE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 20TH OVERALL

Anton Haie is a special teams demon with crazy length.

Calgary gets solid value early in the third round and continues to build out their National defensive back depth. This comes after investing in Ben Labrosse last year, who looks like he could be a big time player after his first year at McMahon.

GABRIEL LESSARD | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 23RD OVERALL

Cmon, it had to happen right?

The special teams in Montreal are a point of pride led by former Carabins linebacker Byron Archambault.

Archambault just saw former Carabins linebacker Frederic Chagnon retire and immediately brought in former Carabins linebacker Gabriel Lessard. The culture is real and the fit is perfect without having to reach.

SILAS HUBERT | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS | 31ST OVERALL

Speaking of special teams, Silas Hubert has elite length and athleticism that few in his weight class can claim.

Head coach Mark Kilam should get the best out of him on the teams while he studies Robbie Smith and the ever-increasing Canadian talent across that defensive line.

Hubert has massive potential as a pass rusher and needs a positional coach who will refine his game. If he gets that in Edmonton, the Elks just got a star who will soak up every bit of knowledge offered his way.