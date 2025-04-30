Athletic ability, versatility headline Stamps’ 2025 CFL Draft class

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders were able to add a lot of talent to their roster in the 2025 CFL Draft with two picks in the first round and 10 total selections.

The Stamps opened things up by selecting Utah receiver Damien Alford, who adds an intriguing combination of size and speed to the receiving room in Calgary.

“The first pick was pretty easy,” said Dwayne Cameron, director of Canadian and U.S. scouting for the Stampeders. “Damien Alford, six-foot-five, 225 pounds, sub 4.5 on the 40-yard dash, that kind of speed would be great for a regular size receiver, at six-foot-five, 225 it’s elite.”

2025 CFL Draft

» Stamps take receiver Damien Alford first overall in CFL Draft

» A team-by-team look at the 2025 CFL Draft

» View: 2025 CFL Draft results

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The team then followed it up with Connecticut offensive lineman Christopher Fortin (eighth overall), who offers plenty of strength and versatility up front to the Red and White.

“Really good offensive lineman, I was fortunate to be able to go down and see his pro day at the University of Connecticut,” said Cameron. “Kid lives in the weight room. Played a lot of high level football for them. Played tackle, played guard, played centre a number of games, so a lot of versatility and that’s what we like in terms of what he’s going to bring to our group.”

The Stampeders were not done though, adding North Dakota tight end/fullback Quincy Vaughn (17th), Laval defensive back Anton Haie (20th), Montreal Linebacker Nicky Alexander-Farinaccio (32nd), Guelph receiver Vyshonne Janusas (38th), Long Island running back Ludovick Choquette (47th), Manitoba offensive lineman Matthew Stokman (56th), Western defensive lineman Max Von Muehldorfer (61st) and Queen’s defensive back Ashton Miller-Melancon (65th).

Cameron is very familiar with Vaughn, having recruited him back when the young fullback was still an aspiring pivot in high school.

“Converted quarterback from high school,” said Cameron about Vaughn. “He’s actually from Hamilton, I recruited him when he was in high school when I was at Wilfrid Laurier.

“Made the transition to fullback, 250 pounds, six-foot-four, has a lot of length, he’s very adept as a pass-catcher. That’s something we’re very excited about, the versatility he’ll bring, not only at the fullback position but if you have injuries in the game he’s athletic enough and good enough of a route runner that he can substitute as a fifth receiver for you.”

The Stampeders had the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft after missing the post-season for the first time since 2004. The team hopes that this draft class can make sure that their next pick isn’t until much later in the first round.

“You’d prefer not to have the No. 1 overall pick,” said Cameron. “It generally means you didn’t have a lot of success in the previous season but when you do have it you want to hit a home run with it. It’s not just about getting a good football player but about getting somebody, hopefully, that kind of has transcendent athletic abilities, kind of a one-of-one, and we certainly thing that’s what Damien is.”

Alford’s secret to having such athletic abilities?

“Just the training, worked out to get faster, bigger,” said the receiver to TSN.

Despite offering such a unique combination of size and speed, Alford believes his best football is still ahead.

“Trying to get better at what I did at college,” said the first overall pick. “Taking it to the pros now, I will continue working with the coaches to get to my peak performance.”

The Stamps also had the first overall pick in the 2025 Global Draft and selected Australian punter Fraser Masin, from Ole Miss. Masin was a semi-finalist in 2024 for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to college football’s top punter. The team also added fellow Australian punter Mark Vassett in the second round of the Global Draft.