Bombers add OL Christophe Atkinson, DL Ryan Johnson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the team has signed American offensive lineman Christophe Atkinson and American defensive end Ryan Johnson.

Atkinson (six-foot-four, 308 pounds) joins the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career at Ohio University (2019-2024) and recently attending Ohio’s Pro Day in late March.

He would appear in 48 games from 2021 to 2024, starting in 30 of them. In 2023 and 2024, Atkison would start every game for the Bobcats, helping the team score 37 and 53 touchdowns, respectively. He is a four-time Academic All-MAC honouree (2021-2024), and two-time Academic All-District Team member (2022-2023).

Johnson (six-foot-three, 255 pounds) signs with the Blue Bombers after a six-year collegiate career in both Junior College (2019-2020) and FBS (2021-2024).

For 2024, Johnson transferred to Southern Mississippi and posted 23 tackles (12 solo, 11 assists), three sacks and four tackles-for-loss (28 yards) in 12 games (6 starts).

Before Southern Mississippi, Johnson would play three seasons (2021-2023) at Akron University, recording 44 tackles (22 solo, 22 assists), two sacks, 4.5 tackles-for-loss (14 yards) and one knockdown and in 26 appearances (10 starts).