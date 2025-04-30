Edmonton draft pick Darien Newell ineligible to sign CFL contract for one year after violating CFL/CFLPA drug policy

TORONTO — Under the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the CFL Players’ Association’s (CFLPA) joint drug policy, defensive lineman Darien Newell is ineligible to sign a contract with a CFL Club for one calendar year.

Mr. Newell was selected for random drug testing on March 19, while taking part in the CFL Combine. His sample tested positive for the following banned substances:

GW501516

Ibutamoren

SARM Ostarine (S-22)

SARM LGD-4033

Testosterone

Nandrolone

Drostanolone

Norclostebol

Oxandrolone

The CFL/CFLPA joint drug policy applies to all players who participate in a CFL Combine. Individuals who enter the CFL Draft, who have tested positive for a banned substance, are ineligible to sign a contract with a CFL Club for one calendar year after incurring an anti-doping rule violation.

Mr. Newell appealed the result and his case was referred to an independent arbitrator. Given the timing of the situation, the arbitrator notified all nine CFL Clubs of the ongoing appeal in the days leading up to the CFL Draft on April 29.

On April 30, Mr. Newell withdrew his appeal, thereby incurring an anti-doping rule violation and the one-year sanction.

“The Edmonton Elks organization was aware of Darien Newell’s impending suspension before selecting him on Tuesday night. Throughout the draft process, we completed our due diligence on Darien and came away satisfied with both the person and the player. The organization is committed to supporting Darien throughout this process, and we look forward to when he can join the Green and Gold,” stated Edmonton Elks vice-president of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey.

Darien has dropped his appeal and begin serving his suspension immediately. The Elks organization spoke to Newell and he released the following statement:

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been drafted by the Edmonton Elks and given this opportunity to continue chasing my dream at the highest level. During my preparation for the CFL Draft, I was notified by the league that I had tested positive for banned substances. I believe that the substances in question came from products I took while attending my pro day in Buffalo, where I did not have access to my usual supplements. I did not knowingly or intentionally use a product that violated the league’s substance policy. Still, as an athlete, I must take full accountability for everything I put in my body.

This experience has taught me how important it is to be diligent and thorough moving forward. I’ve taken steps to ensure this never happens again, and I’m committed to maintaining the highest standard of professionalism as I enter the next chapter of my career. I will accept the league’s ruling and put this incident behind me. I’m thankful to the Edmonton Elks organization for believing in me, and I’m ready to get to work and earn everything that comes next.”