Riders sign OL Julius Buelow

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Julius Buelow, the team announced on Wednesday.

Buelow (six-foot-eight, 315 pounds) spent his senior season at Ole Miss, appearing in 13 games and starting nine—six at right guard, two at right tackle, and one at left guard.

2025 CFL Draft

» Taylor Elgersma, Kurtis Rourke picked early in 2025 CFL Draft

» A team-by-team look at the 2025 CFL Draft

» View: 2025 CFL Draft results

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

He helped power a high-octane offense that averaged 526.6 total yards per game, including 175.8 rushing yards, and 38.6 points.

Before transferring to Ole Miss, the Kapolei, Hawaii native spent five seasons (2019–23) at Washington, where he appeared in 31 games, primarily at right and left guard. He started nine games in 2023, contributing to Washington’s 14-1 season and playing a key role on the Huskies’ offensive line that won the 2023 Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the top offensive line unit in college football.