Als sign three, including receiver Daniel Arias; release OL Theo Grant

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday the signing of wide receiver Daniel Arias, offensive tackles Travon Taylor and Vincent Munlin. The three Americans are under contract through the 2026 season.

Arias (six-foot-three, 215 pounds) signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Oct. 2024. The 26-year-old was part of the Arizona Cardinals organization in 2023 and 2024. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs. The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic played 53 games over his five seasons for the University of Colorado Buffaloes (2018-22), registering 48 receptions for 750 yards and four touchdowns.

Taylor (six-foot-five, 320 pounds) started all 12 games for Western Kentucky University at left tackle during the 2024 season. The Maimi, FL native helped solidify an offensive line that helped WKU finish first in Conference USA in passing. Taylor was named All-CUSA Honorable Mention Offense (OL) by the league’s head coaches, and was a Phil Steele Postseason CUSA All-Conference Second Team Offense (OT) selection.

Taylor spent five seasons (2019-2023) and 33 games at Alabama State University, where the 25-year-old appeared in all 11 of the team’s games during the 2023 season as an offensive tackle, helping the Hornets to a 7-4 record. Alabama State averaged nearly 300 yards of offense per game in 2023, including 111 rushing yards per game.

Munlin Jr. (six-foot-six, 299 pounds) played three seasons and 32 games with Eastern Kentucky University (2022-24). In his last year, the Cincinnati, OH native started ten games to help his team average 437,4 yards per game, which ranked first in the conference. In 2022, he was named on the Phil Steele All-ASUN fourth team.

The Alouettes also announced they have released offensive lineman Theo Grant.