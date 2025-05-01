Bombers release quarterback Jake Dolegala

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released quarterback Jake Dolegala, the team announced on Thursday.

Dolegala signed with the Bombers last September after being previously released by the BC Lions.

Dolegala originally signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022, appearing in 15 games with the team and throwing for 2,795 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The pivot signed with the Leos prior to the 2024 season and threw 26 passes for 158 yards with the Orange and Black.

The Bombers selected quarterback Taylor Elgersma in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft on Tuesday. The team also announced earlier on Thursday they have signed quarterback Chase Artopeus.