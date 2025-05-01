Stamps sign linebacker Alex Howard, receiver Joseph Ngata

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Thursday have signed a pair of Americans – linebacker Alex Howard and receiver Joseph Ngata.

Howard concluded his college career in 2024 by playing 13 games at Duke. He recorded 89 tackles for the Blue Devils including 14.5 tackles for loss and added 6.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

2025 CFL Draft

Howard transferred to Duke after playing 38 games over four years at Youngstown State. He accumulated 142 tackles including 15.5 tackles for loss with the Penguins and also had five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Nagata signed with the National Football League’s Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He attended Philadelphia’s training camps in 2023 and 2024 and in six preseason games over the two years, he had 11 receptions for 163 yards.

In March, Nagata took part in the training camp of the United Football League’s Birmingham Stallions.

Prior to turning pro, Ngata played 45 games over four years at Clemson. He had 88 career catches for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns as well as 14 kickoff returns for 206 yards as a member of the Tigers and was part of Clemson’s national-championship team as a true freshman in 2019.

The Stampeders open rookie camp on Wednesday, May 7.