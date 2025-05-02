Alouettes sign defensive ends Byron Vaughns, Treqwan Thomas

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday the signing of Americans defensive ends Byron Vaughns and Treqwan Thomas for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Vaughns (six-foot-four, 230 pounds) played two years for the University of Texas (2019-20) and two years for Utah State University (2021-22). In his final collegiate season, the 24-year-old transferred to Baylor University. In 11 games in 2023, he recorded 32 tackles, three sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, which he turned into a touchdown.

In 2024, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Thomas (six-foot-one, 232 pounds) played for the Alabama State Hornets from 2021 to 2024, appearing in 31 games. In his final season, he recorded 64 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss. He also forced five fumbles. In 2024, the 22-year-old was named to the Preseason All-SWAC First Team and on the Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC First Team.